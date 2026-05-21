Amusement ride

Skyloop screams outshine heatwave

Mrinalini Ghosh and Swastika Pal (YM Interns)
Mrinalini Ghosh and Swastika Pal (YM Interns)
Posted on 21 May 2026
11:44 AM
Riders enjoy a ride on Skyloop at Nicco Park.

Riders enjoy a ride on Skyloop at Nicco Park. Picture by Krishna Kumar Sharma

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Summary
Students visiting Nicco Park during summer vacations flocked to the new Skyloop roller coaster despite Kolkata’s intense heat.
Nicco Park’s sensor-driven Skyloop thrilled visitors with spinning twists and inversions while prioritising ride safety and control.

Calcutta: A humid Thursday, with the maximum temperature rising to 36.6 degrees Celsius, failed to stop young visitors from making a beeline for the fun rides at Nicco Park.

Most of the students at the amusement park on May 14 were from outside Calcutta, visiting during their summer break. And this time, there’s a bonus attraction — the Skyloop, a new ride.

The new attraction — a steel roller coaster spanning 392 metres of track — is built around free-spinning cars that rotate unpredictably through sharp twists, spirals and full inversions, reaching high speeds. Unlike a traditional fixed coaster, no two rides on the Skyloop are quite the same; the experience changes with every run.

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For Aditiya Dhar, a Class X student of St Paul’s School, Rourkela, the ride overshadowed the heat. “It’s amazing, especially the 360-degree rotation. It’s thrilling! However, the duration is brief. You barely begin, and it’s over in seconds,” he said.

The brevity of the ride, a consequence of its high speed, was felt by many visitors. Darsh Banerjee of Class V, Podar International School, Pune, visits the park every summer. “The place is a must-visit for my family and me every summer vacation. The Wet-O-Wild experience is my favourite. And the new addition, Skyloop, was a surprise,” he said.

Gauranshi Sharma of Gyan Bharati Vidyalaya (English Medium School) agreed. “The new one was wonderful! I thought it would be very scary, but it surprised me completely,” said the Class IX student.

Class V student Dinatari from Malgodam Urdu Primary School in Rourkela also wanted another turn at the Skyloop. She said it was her best summer experience so far.

Rahul Mitra, managing director and CEO of Nicco Parks and Resorts, was happy with the response. “We have been receiving a lot of requests from our visitors for more exciting rides. We have a wooden roller coaster, but this time we decided to bring in a steel one, especially for our thrill-seeking visitors. This ride is dedicated to them,” he said.

Safety, he added, was the main consideration in the design. “Safety is very important to us. This ride is completely mechanised and driven by sensors — if one sensor malfunctions, the ride will not operate,” Mitra said.

Last updated on 21 May 2026
11:48 AM
Amusement ride Kolkata schools amusement park Students teenagers
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