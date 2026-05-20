IIT Roorkee to Release JEE Advanced 2026 Response Sheet Tomorrow; Provisional Answer Key Next

Summary The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee will release the JEE Advanced 2026 response sheet on May 21 at 5 pm The JEE Advanced 2026 response sheet will contain details such as question IDs, attempt status, numerical answers submitted by candidates, and questions marked for review

The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee will release the JEE Advanced 2026 response sheet on May 21 at 5 pm. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination for admission to BTech programmes at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will be able to download the response sheet through the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

To access the response sheet, candidates will have to log in using their registration number, date of birth, and mobile number or password.

The JEE Advanced 2026 response sheet will contain details such as question IDs, attempt status, numerical answers submitted by candidates, and questions marked for review.

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The provisional answer key for JEE Advanced 2026 will be released on May 25 at 10 am. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections against the provisional answer key between May 25 and May 26 till 5 pm.

The final results of JEE Advanced 2026 are scheduled to be announced on June 1. Along with the scorecards, Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee will also release the official qualifying cut-offs.

JEE Advanced Response Sheet 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access the response sheet:

Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in

Click on the JEE Advanced 2026 login portal

Enter registration number, date of birth, mobile number, or password

Submit the details to open the candidate portal

Click on “Candidate Response Sheet”

Download the response sheet PDF for future reference

Following the declaration of results, the counselling process for admissions will be conducted by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) for IITs, National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other participating institutes.