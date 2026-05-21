UGC NET 2026

UGC NET June 2026 Application Extended; Alternative IDs Allowed - How to Register Without Aadhaar?

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 21 May 2026
09:46 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
NTA has issued an important clarification regarding the registration process for the UGC NET June 2026 examination, stating that Aadhaar Card is not compulsory.
Meanwhile, NTA has also extended the registration deadline for UGC NET June 2026.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an important clarification regarding the registration process for the UGC NET June 2026 examination, stating that the Aadhaar Card is not compulsory for submitting the application form. Candidates who are unable to use Aadhaar for verification can complete the registration process using other valid identity documents, including PAN Card or Driving Licence, through the DigiLocker option available on the official portal.

The clarification comes after several aspirants expressed concerns over Aadhaar authentication during the online application process. Addressing these issues, NTA confirmed that applicants can choose alternative identity proofs while filling out the UGC NET June 2026 registration form. The agency has advised students to ensure that all details entered in the application form are accurate before final submission.

Meanwhile, NTA has also extended the registration deadline for UGC NET June 2026. As per the latest update, candidates can now submit their online applications until May 23, 2026, up to 10 AM through the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The agency has urged applicants not to wait until the final hours to complete the process in order to avoid technical glitches or payment-related issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates applying without Aadhaar can begin the registration process by visiting the official UGC NET portal and selecting the sign-up option. After entering their mobile number, they need to verify it through the OTP sent to the registered number. During the application process, candidates can select alternative identity proof options such as a PAN Card or Driving Licence under the “Identity Type” section. Applicants must then carefully fill in their personal, academic, and communication details before proceeding to verification and final submission of the form.

The testing agency has further advised candidates to regularly check the official UGC NET website for the latest announcements, examination-related instructions, and updates concerning the June 2026 session.

Last updated on 21 May 2026
09:46 AM
UGC NET 2026 National Testing Agency (NTA) Aadhaar card Registration
Similar stories
JEE Advanced

IIT Roorkee to Release JEE Advanced 2026 Response Sheet Tomorrow; Provisional Answer . . .

Kerala government

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 to Be Announced on May 26; Know Alternative Ways to . . .

NTA

NTA Extends UGC NET June 2026 Registration Deadline; Correction Window Opens May 25

answer scripts

CBSE Class 12 Revaluation Portal Faces Technical Issue; Service Expected to Resume So. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CBSE 2026

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Shock: Students, Educators Debate OSM Glitches; React to Ev. . .

JEE Advanced

IIT Roorkee to Release JEE Advanced 2026 Response Sheet Tomorrow; Provisional Answer . . .

Kerala government

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 to Be Announced on May 26; Know Alternative Ways to . . .

NTA

NTA Extends UGC NET June 2026 Registration Deadline; Correction Window Opens May 25

NIPS Institute of Hotel Management is preparing students for future career opportunities
NIPS

Why Students Across Eastern India Are Choosing Hospitality as a Path to Global Career. . .

answer scripts

CBSE Class 12 Revaluation Portal Faces Technical Issue; Service Expected to Resume So. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality