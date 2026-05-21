UGC NET June 2026 Application Extended; Alternative IDs Allowed - How to Register Without Aadhaar?

Summary NTA has issued an important clarification regarding the registration process for the UGC NET June 2026 examination, stating that Aadhaar Card is not compulsory. Meanwhile, NTA has also extended the registration deadline for UGC NET June 2026.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an important clarification regarding the registration process for the UGC NET June 2026 examination, stating that the Aadhaar Card is not compulsory for submitting the application form. Candidates who are unable to use Aadhaar for verification can complete the registration process using other valid identity documents, including PAN Card or Driving Licence, through the DigiLocker option available on the official portal.

The clarification comes after several aspirants expressed concerns over Aadhaar authentication during the online application process. Addressing these issues, NTA confirmed that applicants can choose alternative identity proofs while filling out the UGC NET June 2026 registration form. The agency has advised students to ensure that all details entered in the application form are accurate before final submission.

Meanwhile, NTA has also extended the registration deadline for UGC NET June 2026. As per the latest update, candidates can now submit their online applications until May 23, 2026, up to 10 AM through the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The agency has urged applicants not to wait until the final hours to complete the process in order to avoid technical glitches or payment-related issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates applying without Aadhaar can begin the registration process by visiting the official UGC NET portal and selecting the sign-up option. After entering their mobile number, they need to verify it through the OTP sent to the registered number. During the application process, candidates can select alternative identity proof options such as a PAN Card or Driving Licence under the “Identity Type” section. Applicants must then carefully fill in their personal, academic, and communication details before proceeding to verification and final submission of the form.

The testing agency has further advised candidates to regularly check the official UGC NET website for the latest announcements, examination-related instructions, and updates concerning the June 2026 session.