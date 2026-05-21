UPSC

UPSC Exam Calendar 2027 Released at upsc.gov.in - Check CSE, NDA, CDS and Other Test Key Dates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 21 May 2026
10:54 AM

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Summary
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially published the examination calendar for various recruitment examinations scheduled to be conducted in 2027.
According to the official notification issued by the Commission, the examination schedule remains subject to change if required under certain circumstances.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially published the examination calendar for various recruitment examinations scheduled to be conducted in 2027. Candidates preparing for competitive examinations conducted by the Commission can now check the complete schedule, including notification dates, application deadlines, and examination dates, on the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.

According to the official notification issued by the Commission, the examination schedule remains subject to change if required under certain circumstances. UPSC stated in its notice that the dates related to notifications, commencement, and duration of examinations or recruitment tests may be altered if the situation demands.

As per the released calendar, the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2027 and the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Preliminary Examination 2027 are scheduled to be conducted on May 23, 2027. The notification for both examinations will be issued on January 13, 2027. These examinations are among the most sought-after recruitment tests conducted annually by UPSC for appointments to various services under the Government of India.

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The Commission has also announced the schedule for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (NDA & NA) as well as the Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS) II for 2027. According to the calendar, both examinations are scheduled to be conducted on September 19, 2027.

In addition, UPSC has released important dates for the Combined Geo-Scientist Examination 2027. The notification for the examination will be published on September 2, 2026, and candidates will be able to submit their applications until September 22, 2026. The preliminary examination for the Combined Geo-Scientist recruitment is scheduled for January 10, 2027, while the mains examination will be conducted on June 19, 2027.

The release of the examination calendar is expected to help aspirants plan their preparation strategies well in advance. Candidates preparing for UPSC recruitment examinations are advised to regularly visit the official website for detailed notifications, eligibility criteria, syllabus updates, and any revisions in the examination schedule.

UPSC conducts several national-level examinations every year for recruitment to civil services, defence services, engineering positions, and other government departments. The annual calendar serves as an important reference document for lakhs of aspirants preparing for these highly competitive examinations across the country.

Find the full annual exam calendar here.

Last updated on 21 May 2026
10:55 AM
UPSC Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam schedule
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