Tollywood

Guptodhon unlocks lost family screens

Our Bureau
Our Bureau
Posted on 21 May 2026
11:38 AM
Children and educators interact with Ishaa Saha, who plays Jhinuk in Saptadingar Guptodhon. 

Children and educators interact with Ishaa Saha, who plays Jhinuk in Saptadingar Guptodhon.  Picture by Koushik Saha 

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Summary
Educators praised Saptadingar Guptodhon for reviving family-friendly cinema with imagination, humour and engaging historical storytelling
Teachers warned that violent digital content is reshaping childhood, urging families to guide children towards meaningful entertainment.

Calcutta: The family film has been quietly disappearing. In its place has come a wave of violence-centric content that forces parents to second-guess every movie outing with their children, say educators.

Saptadingar Guptodhon — the fourth instalment of the Guptodhon action-adventure franchise — arrived as a counterpoint to that trend. There was a special screening organised by Young Metro, The Telegraph, and the TTIS at Inox, Quest Mall, for educators on Tuesday. “So many films in the industry are made primarily for adults, while very little is created specifically for children anymore,” said Moutushi Chakraborty, principal of Bidya Bharati School.

Nupur Banerjee, principal of Seth Soorajmull Jalan Balika Vidyalaya, said: “If imaginative and creative fodder is missing, then naturally children will drift towards other forms of entertainment — including violence.”

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The discussion repeatedly returned to imagination and storytelling in childhood. “Children are still deeply interested in fantasy, imagination and creativity. They still dream and carry entire worlds within their minds,” she said.

Several educators highlighted how the franchise’s historical-fiction thread has also introduced students to Bengal’s past. “When history is presented through engaging stories and films, it stays with children,” said Rajesh Surana, director of Magnus Global School, Burdwan.

Others pointed to the changing digital landscape and its effect on family life. Tanushree Guha, principal (junior section), National High School, said: “There is no age barrier here; everyone can sit together and enjoy it.” Suman Sood, director and principal of B.D. Memorial Jr School, added: “Movies like these are a great way to bond, especially during vacations or on celebratory days, and they help build empathy and the moral fabric of society.”

For Ananya Dutta, principal of Vivekananda Mission School in Joka, “it is free from violence and has a strong humour element, combining entertainment with a positive impact on mental well-being".

Teachers also reflected on how childhood itself is changing. Shemonti Ray, a teacher of A.K. Ghosh Memorial School, Lake Gardens, said children were now exposed much earlier to harsher forms of entertainment due to unrestricted Internet access. Kamala Roychowdhury, an educator from G.D. Goenka Public School in Bangur Avenue, stressed the need for families to guide children towards media consumption.

The film’s creators agreed with the educators. Director Dhrubo Banerjee and the lead trio said the films were made with shared viewing
experiences in mind.

Last updated on 21 May 2026
11:39 AM
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