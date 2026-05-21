CBSE 2026

CBSE Class 12 Revaluation Portal Fixed; 3 Lakh+ Requests for Answer Books Received Within Hours!

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 21 May 2026
10:23 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
CBSE announced that its online portal for obtaining scanned copies of Class 12 evaluated answer books is now functioning smoothly.
In an official update shared on its X handle, the Board stated that a large number of students had successfully submitted applications within hours.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced that its online portal for obtaining scanned copies of Class 12 evaluated answer books is now functioning smoothly after students earlier reported technical issues while accessing post-verification services.

In an official update shared on its X handle, the Board stated that a large number of students had successfully submitted applications within hours of the portal becoming operational again. According to CBSE, by 7.30 PM on May 20, nearly 1,27,146 applications seeking 3,87,399 scanned answer books had been successfully registered within just three hours of the portal opening.

The Board confirmed that students can continue applying for scanned copies of their answer sheets through the official portal. CBSE also reassured students and parents that the system is operating normally after temporary disruptions caused inconvenience to applicants earlier this week.

ADVERTISEMENT
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Shock: Students, Educators Debate OSM Glitches; React to Evaluation Concerns
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Shock: Students, Educators Debate OSM Glitches; React to Evaluation Concerns

The clarification comes amid growing concerns raised by students regarding technical glitches on the CBSE website linked to post-verification facilities. Soon after the application process began, several students took to social media to report problems related to login failures, delayed responses, unsuccessful payments, and non-functional application links.

The issue had affected candidates attempting to apply for scanned copies of answer books, verification of marks, and re-evaluation following the declaration of the CBSE Class 12 Board Examination 2026 results. The disruption also created anxiety among students preparing for higher education admissions, as verification and re-evaluation timelines are closely connected with college admission schedules.

Earlier, CBSE had issued a circular acknowledging the technical difficulties being faced on the portal. The Board informed students that a team of technical experts had been deployed to restore the system and ensure uninterrupted access to post-result services. It had also appealed to students and parents to remain patient while the issue was being resolved.

Following complaints regarding accessibility and deadlines, CBSE revised the schedule for obtaining scanned copies of evaluated answer books. The Board extended the last date for applying from May 22 to May 23, 2026, to provide additional time to students affected by the technical problems.

According to the revised schedule, students who successfully apply for scanned copies of their answer books will be able to access the documents between May 26 and May 29, 2026. The Board has also confirmed that students wishing to apply for verification of marks and re-evaluation can complete the process during the same period.

CBSE has introduced major changes in the fee structure for post-verification facilities this year.

The Board stated that the revised fee structure is aimed at making post-result services more accessible and affordable for students. CBSE has also assured candidates that all eligible applicants will be given sufficient opportunity to complete the verification and re-evaluation process without inconvenience.

Students have been advised to regularly monitor the official CBSE website and portal for the latest announcements and updates regarding scanned copies, verification requests, and re-evaluation procedures.

Last updated on 21 May 2026
11:15 AM
CBSE 2026 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Board Exam 2026 answer scripts
Similar stories
UPSC

UPSC Exam Calendar 2027 Released at upsc.gov.in - Check CSE, NDA, CDS and Other Test . . .

UGC NET 2026

UGC NET June 2026 Application Extended; Alternative IDs Allowed - How to Register Wit. . .

JEE Advanced

IIT Roorkee to Release JEE Advanced 2026 Response Sheet Tomorrow; Provisional Answer . . .

Kerala government

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 to Be Announced on May 26; Know Alternative Ways to . . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
UPSC

UPSC Exam Calendar 2027 Released at upsc.gov.in - Check CSE, NDA, CDS and Other Test . . .

UGC NET 2026

UGC NET June 2026 Application Extended; Alternative IDs Allowed - How to Register Wit. . .

CBSE 2026

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Shock: Students, Educators Debate OSM Glitches; React to Ev. . .

JEE Advanced

IIT Roorkee to Release JEE Advanced 2026 Response Sheet Tomorrow; Provisional Answer . . .

Kerala government

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 to Be Announced on May 26; Know Alternative Ways to . . .

NTA

NTA Extends UGC NET June 2026 Registration Deadline; Correction Window Opens May 25

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality