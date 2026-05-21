CBSE Class 12 Revaluation Portal Fixed; 3 Lakh+ Requests for Answer Books Received Within Hours!

Summary CBSE announced that its online portal for obtaining scanned copies of Class 12 evaluated answer books is now functioning smoothly. In an official update shared on its X handle, the Board stated that a large number of students had successfully submitted applications within hours.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced that its online portal for obtaining scanned copies of Class 12 evaluated answer books is now functioning smoothly after students earlier reported technical issues while accessing post-verification services.

In an official update shared on its X handle, the Board stated that a large number of students had successfully submitted applications within hours of the portal becoming operational again. According to CBSE, by 7.30 PM on May 20, nearly 1,27,146 applications seeking 3,87,399 scanned answer books had been successfully registered within just three hours of the portal opening.

The Board confirmed that students can continue applying for scanned copies of their answer sheets through the official portal. CBSE also reassured students and parents that the system is operating normally after temporary disruptions caused inconvenience to applicants earlier this week.

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The clarification comes amid growing concerns raised by students regarding technical glitches on the CBSE website linked to post-verification facilities. Soon after the application process began, several students took to social media to report problems related to login failures, delayed responses, unsuccessful payments, and non-functional application links.

The issue had affected candidates attempting to apply for scanned copies of answer books, verification of marks, and re-evaluation following the declaration of the CBSE Class 12 Board Examination 2026 results. The disruption also created anxiety among students preparing for higher education admissions, as verification and re-evaluation timelines are closely connected with college admission schedules.

Earlier, CBSE had issued a circular acknowledging the technical difficulties being faced on the portal. The Board informed students that a team of technical experts had been deployed to restore the system and ensure uninterrupted access to post-result services. It had also appealed to students and parents to remain patient while the issue was being resolved.

Following complaints regarding accessibility and deadlines, CBSE revised the schedule for obtaining scanned copies of evaluated answer books. The Board extended the last date for applying from May 22 to May 23, 2026, to provide additional time to students affected by the technical problems.

According to the revised schedule, students who successfully apply for scanned copies of their answer books will be able to access the documents between May 26 and May 29, 2026. The Board has also confirmed that students wishing to apply for verification of marks and re-evaluation can complete the process during the same period.

CBSE has introduced major changes in the fee structure for post-verification facilities this year.

The Board stated that the revised fee structure is aimed at making post-result services more accessible and affordable for students. CBSE has also assured candidates that all eligible applicants will be given sufficient opportunity to complete the verification and re-evaluation process without inconvenience.

Students have been advised to regularly monitor the official CBSE website and portal for the latest announcements and updates regarding scanned copies, verification requests, and re-evaluation procedures.