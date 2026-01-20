NEET PG 2025

UP NEET PG 2025: DGME Allows Seat Resignation Till Feb 1, Round 3 Schedule Released

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 20 Jan 2026
13:22 PM

File Image

Summary
DGME has permitted candidates admitted through the first and second rounds of UP NEET PG 2025 counselling to resign from their allotted seats by February 1, 2026.
In parallel, DGME has announced the schedule for UP NEET PG 2025 round 3 counselling.

The Office of the Director General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, has permitted candidates admitted through the first and second rounds of UP NEET PG 2025 counselling to resign from their allotted seats by February 1, 2026. This provision applies to admissions made to MD, MS, Diploma, and DNB courses under the state counselling process.

According to the official notification, candidates who wish to resign must report in person to the same nodal centre where their admission was originally completed. The resignation process requires physical presence to complete all formalities, and DGME has made it clear that resignations submitted through any other mode will not be accepted. The authority reiterated that compliance with this procedure is mandatory for the resignation to be considered valid.

In parallel, DGME has announced the schedule for UP NEET PG 2025 round 3 counselling. The online registration window for the third round will open on January 23, 2026, and close on February 1, 2026. Candidates must complete registration and deposit the required registration and security amount within this period to be eligible for further stages of counselling.

As per the notified timeline, the UP NEET PG 2025 round 3 merit list will be released on February 2, 2026. This will be followed by online choice filling from February 3 to February 7. The seat allotment result for round 3 will be declared on February 9, and candidates who receive allotments will be able to download their allotment letters and complete the admission process between February 9 and February 13, 2026.

DGME has clarified that only candidates who successfully complete online registration and deposit the prescribed security fee will be allowed to participate in the choice-filling process. Candidates have been advised to carefully read the UP NEET PG 2025 information brochure and instructions, which are available on the official websites upneet.in and dgme.up.gov.in, and to regularly check these portals for updates.

Meanwhile, the counselling process is being conducted under the revised eligibility criteria approved by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, under which SC, ST, and OBC candidates with scores as low as minus 40 marks out of 800 in NEET PG 2025 have been declared eligible for admission. Officials stated that the move aims to fill approximately 18,000 vacant MD and MS seats across medical institutions.

However, the revised cut-off has sparked concern among sections of the medical community and social organisations, who have raised questions about academic standards, merit, and patient safety. A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has also been filed in the Supreme Court of India, challenging the reduction of the qualifying cut-off to zero and the inclusion of candidates with negative scores, arguing that the decision undermines the objective of a national-level merit-based examination designed to ensure transparency and curb non-meritorious admissions.

Last updated on 20 Jan 2026
13:22 PM
NEET PG 2025 UP NEET PG 2025 NEET counselling schedule
