DU’s CSAS UG Portal 2025 - Admissions Begin with CUET Credentials, New Courses Added

The University of Delhi (DU) officially commenced its undergraduate admission process for the 2025–26 academic year by launching its Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) UG portal. The announcement was made during a press conference by DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh, who also released the university’s Bulletin of Information, outlining this year’s admission guidelines and updates.

In a significant move, DU simultaneously opened admission portals for its five-year integrated law courses, BTech programmes, PhD, and postgraduate admissions. Calling it the official "admission bugle," Singh highlighted the introduction of two new postgraduate courses — MA in Hindi Journalism and MA in Tourism Management — with plans underway to launch an MA in Journalism under the Department of English.

This year, the university has reserved one seat in every postgraduate programme for a single girl child, a progressive step towards promoting gender inclusivity in higher education. The vice chancellor also confirmed that the new academic session is scheduled to begin on August 1, 2025.

UG admissions at DU will be conducted in two phases. The first phase, which opened on June 17, allows students to fill in personal details, Class 12 marks, and CUET application numbers. The second phase, expected to begin after the CUET results are declared, will involve choosing college and programme preferences.

The university has made a total of 71,624 undergraduate seats available this year, spread across 79 programmes in 69 colleges, offering 186 combinations under the BA programme alone. In response to recent changes introduced by the National Testing Agency (NTA), DU has updated its eligibility conditions, notably removing the earlier requirement of 30% marks in CUET languages for BSc (Hons) programmes. Additionally, most UG courses now accept dual subject combinations.

To encourage skill-based education, DU’s Centre for Innovative Skill-Based Courses has launched several certificate programmes in areas such as AC-refrigerator repair, animation, and bakery.

On the postgraduate front, 53,609 applicants have registered for 82 programmes covering 13,432 seats, including options under the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB). Among these applications are 1,131 for the single girl child quota and 90 for the orphan category. Meanwhile, 6,030 students have applied for BTech admissions, which will be based on JEE (Mains) scores.

The School of Open Learning (SOL) has also begun postgraduate admissions through CUET this year, introducing sports quotas and financial aid initiatives for categories including orphans, PwBD, and EWS candidates. National and international-level medallists will be offered full fee waivers under these schemes.

To assist candidates, DU has set up nine helpline numbers, dedicated email support, and chatbot services. Additionally, two help centres for SOL applicants will become operational from June 22, 2025, ensuring smooth and accessible guidance throughout the admission season.