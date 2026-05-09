DU UG Final Date Sheet 2026 Released Amid Student Concerns; Sunday Exams Introduced

Summary The University of Delhi (DU) has released the final schedule for its undergraduate examinations for the 2026 academic session. The updated date sheet comes after several students raised concerns and confusion regarding the earlier examination schedule.

The University of Delhi (DU) has released the final schedule for its undergraduate examinations for the 2026 academic session, introducing examinations on Sundays as part of the revised arrangement. The updated date sheet comes after several students raised concerns and confusion regarding the earlier examination schedule.

University officials stated that the revised timetable has been prepared to help senior semester students complete their examinations earlier, especially those appearing for semester six and semester eight papers. The move is also significant as it marks the first time the university will conduct eighth-semester examinations following the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the introduction of the fourth-year undergraduate programme.

Delhi University Controller of Examinations Gurpreet Singh Tuteja explained that the university generally prepares multiple drafts before finalising the examination schedule. He said the earlier timetable had examinations beginning from May 16 and extending till around June 19. However, after reviewing student concerns and academic requirements, the university decided to modify the dates.

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According to Tuteja, the revised arrangement has been designed in a way that semester six and semester eight examinations will now be conducted on alternate days over a period of 14 days starting from May 16. This change is expected to allow final-year students to complete their examinations earlier and make time for competitive examinations, job interviews, internships, or higher education opportunities.

The university official further clarified that conducting examinations on Sundays became necessary to accommodate the compressed schedule and ensure timely completion of papers for senior students. He also pointed out that several semester six and semester eight students may have backlog papers, making the revised structure important for smooth examination management.

Officials added that semester two and semester four examinations will continue for another 14 days after the completion of the senior semester exams. As per the revised academic calendar, all even semester undergraduate examinations are expected to conclude by June 14, 2026.

The university also clarified that the revised examination schedule applies only to students studying under the NEP framework. Students appearing under the earlier Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) and Learning Outcomes-based Curriculum Framework (LOCF) will not be affected by these changes.