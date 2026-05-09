Delhi Schools Summer Vacation 2026 Dates Out; DoE Announces Remedial Classes During Holidays

Summary The Directorate of Education (DOE), Delhi, has officially published the schedule for summer vacations. Alongside the vacation schedule, the DOE has also directed schools to conduct remedial classes for students in Classes 9, 10, and 11.

The Directorate of Education (DOE), Delhi, has officially published the schedule for summer vacations and remedial classes for government schools in the national capital for the academic session 2026. According to the latest circular issued by the department, Delhi schools will remain closed for summer vacation from May 11 to June 30, 2026.

Alongside the vacation schedule, the DOE has also directed schools to conduct remedial classes for students in Classes 9, 10, and 11 during the initial phase of the summer break. These classes will be held from May 11 to May 23, depending on the availability of teachers and school infrastructure.

The department stated that remedial classes are aimed at improving students’ academic performance and learning outcomes. Schools have been instructed to provide individual attention to students who require additional academic support. The DOE also emphasised that libraries should remain operational during this period so that students can utilise self-study facilities and issue books.

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As per the official notice, guest teachers and contract teachers may also be assigned teaching duties for remedial classes if regular teachers are unavailable. The department clarified that schools can appoint guest or contractual staff to ensure the smooth functioning of the academic support programme.

The DOE has prescribed specific timings for remedial classes, especially in double-shift schools where separate shifts will be followed. Teachers will attend school from 7:20 am to 11 am, while students will attend classes from 7.30 AM to 10.30 AM.

The schedule for remedial classes has been divided into three periods. The first period will be conducted from 7.30 AM to 8.30 AM, followed by the second period from 8.30 AM to 9.30 AM. The final period will take place from 9.30 AM to 10.30 AM.

The education department has advised schools to primarily focus on Science and Mathematics subjects for Classes 9 and 10. However, heads of schools may also include other subjects based on academic requirements, performance analysis, and teacher availability. For Class 12 students, school authorities have been given flexibility to decide the subjects for remedial instruction according to students’ needs.

The DOE further directed all schools to prepare the remedial class timetable before the commencement of summer vacations and submit it to the concerned Deputy Director of Education (DDE) of the respective zones.

Students attending remedial classes will have to report in proper school uniform, and their attendance will be marked online. The department has also made it mandatory for schools to obtain parental consent or a No Objection Certificate (NOC) before students attend the classes.

Additionally, heads of schools have been instructed to ensure the availability of clean drinking water and other essential facilities on campus during the remedial teaching period.