Delhi University (DU)

DU Launches One-Year PG Programme for the First Time; Admissions to Begin Soon

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 30 May 2026
10:40 AM
Representational Image

Representational Image iStock

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Delhi University (DU) is set to launch admissions for its newly introduced one-year postgraduate (PG) programmes.
University officials have announced that registrations for the new courses will begin in the coming days through a dedicated admission portal.

Delhi University (DU) is set to launch admissions for its newly introduced one-year postgraduate (PG) programmes, marking a significant academic reform in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. University officials have announced that registrations for the new courses will begin in the coming days through a dedicated admission portal.

The introduction of the one-year postgraduate programme is a first for Delhi University and is aimed at providing an accelerated pathway to advanced studies for eligible students who have completed four-year undergraduate programmes under the NEP framework.

DU Exams Held on Bakrid Amid Student Protest, Around 1.35 Lakh Appear! Special Test for Absentees
DU Exams Held on Bakrid Amid Student Protest, Around 1.35 Lakh Appear! Special Test for Absentees

According to Haneet Gandhi, Dean of Admissions at Delhi University, the newly introduced one-year PG courses will be open exclusively to students of the university who have completed a four-year Bachelor's Honours degree with Research or Entrepreneurship, or a four-year Bachelor's degree with a major in the relevant subject.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials clarified that admission to the one-year postgraduate programmes will differ from the existing two-year PG admissions process. While admission to the traditional two-year postgraduate courses continues to be based on performance in the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate Programmes (CUET-PG), the one-year programme will be available only to eligible Delhi University students meeting the prescribed academic requirements.

The university has also stated that students who have completed a four-year undergraduate programme may apply for both the one-year and two-year postgraduate courses, provided they satisfy the eligibility criteria prescribed for each programme.

Gandhi informed that a separate online portal is being developed for the one-year postgraduate admissions process and will be launched shortly. Detailed guidelines regarding eligibility, programme availability, and admission procedures are expected to be released along with the opening of registrations.

Meanwhile, the admission process for Delhi University's existing two-year postgraduate programmes is already underway. Registrations for the two-year PG courses commenced on May 16 and will remain open until 11:59 pm on June 7.

In addition, Delhi University has introduced a one-time provision that allows applicants to modify their social category details after the completion of the auto-integration process, offering greater flexibility to candidates during registration.

Following the declaration of seat allotment results, candidates will be required to log in to the Common Seat Allocation System for Postgraduate Programmes (CSAS-PG) portal and formally accept the allotted seat. Officials clarified that accepting an allotted seat is mandatory before candidates can exercise options such as "upgrade" or "freeze."

The university further explained that students opting for an upgrade in subsequent counselling rounds will be considered for higher-ranked preferences submitted during the application process. Those satisfied with their allotted seat may choose the freeze option to retain their admission.

Last updated on 30 May 2026
10:41 AM
Delhi University (DU) PG Admissions PG courses
Similar stories
NTET 2026

NTET 2026 Score Cards Now Available on DigiLocker; NTA Issues Notice - Check Download. . .

CBSE 2026

CBSE to Upload Evaluated Answer Sheets on DigiLocker From Next Year? Check Update

NEET UG 2026

NTA Details NEET Major Reforms After Exam Controversies, CBT Transition Planned!

COMEDK UGET 2026

COMEDK UGET Result 2026 Announced - Counselling Registration Begins Today; All Detail. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NTET 2026

NTET 2026 Score Cards Now Available on DigiLocker; NTA Issues Notice - Check Download. . .

JD Institute of Fashion Technology

JD Institute Introduces UG, PG Courses Blending Creativity and Strategy; Unveils New . . .

CBSE 2026

CBSE to Upload Evaluated Answer Sheets on DigiLocker From Next Year? Check Update

NEET UG 2026

NTA Details NEET Major Reforms After Exam Controversies, CBT Transition Planned!

COMEDK UGET 2026

COMEDK UGET Result 2026 Announced - Counselling Registration Begins Today; All Detail. . .

CBSE Class XII exam

CBSE Releases Updated Schedule for Marks Verification and Answer Sheet Re-Evaluation . . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality