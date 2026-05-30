DU Launches One-Year PG Programme for the First Time; Admissions to Begin Soon

Summary Delhi University (DU) is set to launch admissions for its newly introduced one-year postgraduate (PG) programmes. University officials have announced that registrations for the new courses will begin in the coming days through a dedicated admission portal.

Delhi University (DU) is set to launch admissions for its newly introduced one-year postgraduate (PG) programmes, marking a significant academic reform in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. University officials have announced that registrations for the new courses will begin in the coming days through a dedicated admission portal.

The introduction of the one-year postgraduate programme is a first for Delhi University and is aimed at providing an accelerated pathway to advanced studies for eligible students who have completed four-year undergraduate programmes under the NEP framework.

According to Haneet Gandhi, Dean of Admissions at Delhi University, the newly introduced one-year PG courses will be open exclusively to students of the university who have completed a four-year Bachelor's Honours degree with Research or Entrepreneurship, or a four-year Bachelor's degree with a major in the relevant subject.

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Officials clarified that admission to the one-year postgraduate programmes will differ from the existing two-year PG admissions process. While admission to the traditional two-year postgraduate courses continues to be based on performance in the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate Programmes (CUET-PG), the one-year programme will be available only to eligible Delhi University students meeting the prescribed academic requirements.

The university has also stated that students who have completed a four-year undergraduate programme may apply for both the one-year and two-year postgraduate courses, provided they satisfy the eligibility criteria prescribed for each programme.

Gandhi informed that a separate online portal is being developed for the one-year postgraduate admissions process and will be launched shortly. Detailed guidelines regarding eligibility, programme availability, and admission procedures are expected to be released along with the opening of registrations.

Meanwhile, the admission process for Delhi University's existing two-year postgraduate programmes is already underway. Registrations for the two-year PG courses commenced on May 16 and will remain open until 11:59 pm on June 7.

In addition, Delhi University has introduced a one-time provision that allows applicants to modify their social category details after the completion of the auto-integration process, offering greater flexibility to candidates during registration.

Following the declaration of seat allotment results, candidates will be required to log in to the Common Seat Allocation System for Postgraduate Programmes (CSAS-PG) portal and formally accept the allotted seat. Officials clarified that accepting an allotted seat is mandatory before candidates can exercise options such as "upgrade" or "freeze."

The university further explained that students opting for an upgrade in subsequent counselling rounds will be considered for higher-ranked preferences submitted during the application process. Those satisfied with their allotted seat may choose the freeze option to retain their admission.