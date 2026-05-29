DU Exams Held on Bakrid Amid Student Protest, Around 1.35 Lakh Appear! Special Test for Absentees

Summary The Delhi University (DU) conducted undergraduate and postgraduate examinations on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. According to university officials, nearly 1.35 lakh undergraduate students attended the examinations held on Thursday.

The Delhi University (DU) conducted undergraduate and postgraduate examinations on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, with a large number of students appearing for the tests despite concerns raised by several student groups over the examination schedule coinciding with the gazetted holiday.

According to university officials, nearly 1.35 lakh undergraduate students attended the examinations held on Thursday. The university administration stated that although the final attendance figures are yet to be compiled, the majority of students scheduled for the examinations were present across centres.

Delhi University Controller of Examinations Gurpreet Singh Tuteja informed that around 1.50 lakh students were expected to appear for the examinations. He noted that the number of absentees remained relatively low across most courses, especially in postgraduate programmes.

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“There were some absentees in the Faculty of Law, maybe around 200-300 students. In postgraduate courses, not many absentees were observed,” the Controller of Examinations said while sharing preliminary attendance information.

Amid concerns regarding examinations being held on Eid al-Adha, the university had earlier issued an official notification allowing students unable to attend the examinations on May 28 to appear for a special examination at a later stage.

The notification stated that undergraduate and postgraduate students who could not take the examinations due to Eid al-Adha would be provided another opportunity through a special examination process. Students were instructed to inform their respective principals or heads of departments regarding their inability to appear for the examinations.

University officials further clarified that students absent from the examinations were required to notify their college principals via email by Wednesday night to be considered for the special examination arrangement.

As per the official notice signed by the Controller of Examinations, the special examinations for such students will be conducted after July 4, 2026. The university also mentioned that the detailed examination schedule, venue information, and other guidelines related to the special examination would be announced separately.

The notification added that a separate notice containing dates and instructions for the special examination would be released well in advance, preferably at least one week before the commencement of the tests. Students have been advised to regularly visit the university’s official examination website for updates and notifications regarding the revised examination arrangements.

The decision to conduct special examinations came after several student organisations demanded rescheduling of examinations that fell on Eid al-Adha. Student groups had raised concerns over examinations being conducted on an important religious holiday and urged the university to provide alternative arrangements for affected candidates.