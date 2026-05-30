NTET 2026 Score Cards Now Available on DigiLocker; NTA Issues Notice - Check Download Link

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that score cards for the National Teachers’ Eligibility Test (NTET) 2026 have been made available on DigiLocker. The National Teachers’ Eligibility Test (NTET) is conducted by the NTA on behalf of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) and the National Commission for Homoeopathy (NCH).

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that score cards for the National Teachers’ Eligibility Test (NTET) 2026 have been made available on DigiLocker, providing candidates with secure digital access to their examination records. The move is aimed at improving convenience and ensuring easy retrieval of score cards for candidates who appeared in the eligibility test.

According to an official notice issued by the NTA, candidates can now access their NTET 2026 score cards through the DigiLocker platform (digilocker.gov.in). The agency stated that the initiative has been introduced to facilitate candidates and provide a secure digital repository for important examination documents.

The National Teachers’ Eligibility Test (NTET) is conducted by the NTA on behalf of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) and the National Commission for Homoeopathy (NCH). The examination serves as an eligibility test for postgraduate candidates from Indian System of Medicine and Homoeopathy disciplines who aspire to pursue teaching careers.

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NTET 2026 was conducted on April 28, 2026, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The examination was held in both English and Hindi mediums across 67 examination centres located in 41 cities throughout the country.

Official data released by the NTA show that a total of 9,368 candidates had registered for the examination. Of these, 9,051 candidates appeared for the test, reflecting a high participation rate among eligible aspirants seeking teaching opportunities in the fields of Indian System of Medicine and Homoeopathy.

The NTA had earlier declared the NTET 2026 results on May 15, 2026. Following the announcement of results, score cards were initially made available through the official NTET website. The agency also shared the examination results with both the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine and the National Commission for Homoeopathy for further administrative processes.

With the latest development, candidates can now access their score cards through DigiLocker in addition to the official examination portal. The NTA stated that hosting the documents on DigiLocker will help candidates securely store and access their records whenever required for academic or professional purposes.

The agency has advised candidates to continue visiting the official NTET website for further updates and information related to the examination. Candidates requiring clarification or assistance regarding NTET 2026 may contact the NTA help desk at 011-40759000 or submit their queries through email at ntet@nta.ac.in.

Find the direct digilocker portal link here.