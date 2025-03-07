DSSSB Recruitment

DSSSB 2025 Exam Schedule Announced: Check Dates and Rules

Posted on 07 Mar 2025
Summary
The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has officially released the exam schedule for multiple posts across various departments.
Candidates preparing for these exams can check the detailed timetable on the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

According to the official notice, “The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board will conduct examination for the various post codes of various Departments, GNCTD through online mode i.e. Computer Based Test as per examination schedule.”

The examination process is set to begin on April 1, 2025, with the first session scheduled from 9AM to 11AM. The timetable provides exam dates up to June 2025. Additionally, DSSSB has outlined key instructions for candidates appearing for the exam.

Important Guidelines for DSSSB Exam 2025

  • Entry Restrictions: Candidates will not be permitted to enter the exam centre after the reporting time mentioned on their Admit Card under any circumstances.
  • Mandatory Documents: Entry will be denied without an Admit Card and original ID proof.
  • Submission Requirement: Candidates must submit the Photo Attendance Sheet and the third page of the Admit Card to the invigilator. Failure to do so will be at their own risk.
  • Stationery Policy: Pens will be provided by the board. Carrying pens, pencils, or pencil boxes is strictly prohibited.
  • Negative Marking: A 0.25-mark deduction will apply for each incorrect answer.
  • Dress Code Instructions
  • Permitted Attire: Light clothing with half sleeves, free of large buttons, brooches, badges, or floral designs, paired with salwar or trousers.
  • Footwear Rules: Only slippers or sandals with low heels are allowed; shoes are strictly prohibited.
