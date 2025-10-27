School Admission

NEP 2020-Aligned Admissions: Delhi Schools to Admit Class 1 Students at 6+ Years from 2026

PTI
PTI
Posted on 27 Oct 2025
13:20 PM

File Image

Summary
The Delhi government will implement a uniform age of admission of 6+ years for Class 1 in all the government, government-aided and recognised unaided private schools under the DoE from the academic session 2026-27.

It will also revise the age criteria for the foundational stage from the next year in a phased manner, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

According to a circular issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE), the foundational stage currently comprises two classes — Nursery and KG — followed by Class 1, with minimum ages for admission being 3+, 4+ and 5+ years, respectively.

In the revised structure, the minimum and maximum age (as on March 31) for admission to Nursery (Balvatika 1/Pre-School 1) is 3 and 4 years; Lower KG (Balvatika 2/Pre-School 2) 4 and 5 years; Upper KG (Balvatika 3/Pre-School 3) 5 and 6 years; and Class 1 - 6 and 7 years, it added.

CBSE Board Exams 2026: Class 10, 12 LOC Data Correction Window Closes Today
CBSE Board Exams 2026: Class 10, 12 LOC Data Correction Window Closes Today

However, the head of the school may grant an age relaxation of up to one month in both the minimum and maximum age limits for admission from Nursery to Class 1.

The circular further mentioned that the new age criteria will not apply to the students of the current academic session of 2025-26. Also, the classes of Lower KG and Upper KG will come into existence only from 2027-28.

This means the students of Nursery, KG and Class 1 of 2025-26 will be promoted to the next higher class as per the current structure in 2026-27.

It is pertinent to note that the new admissions to KG (in academic session 2026-27) will be open to children who are aged 4+ years (as on March 31, 2026).

Further, students who have passed the previous class from any recognised school and possess a valid School Leaving Certificate (SLC) and mark sheet will be exempted from the age-appropriate criteria while seeking admission to the next higher class.

As per the circular, only from academic session 2027-28, Lower KG (Balvatika 2/Pre-School 2) and Upper KG (Balvatika 3/Pre-School 3) will be introduced, and the admissions to these classes will take place as per the age criteria mentioned above.

According to the circular, all school heads had earlier been informed about the restructuring of the foundational stage and the introduction of a uniform age of admission of 6+ years in Class 1.

The Directorate has directed all school heads through the circular to clearly inform parents about these changes and ensure strict compliance with the revised age criteria for admissions and student progression.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 27 Oct 2025
13:21 PM
School Admission NEP 2020 delhi schools directorate of education
