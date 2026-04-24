JKBOSE Result 2026 Re-Evaluation Schedule Out for Class 10, 12: Application Steps and Fees

Summary JKBOSE has released the schedule for the re-evaluation process for Class 10 and Class 12 results 2026. Students can also apply for photocopies of their answer sheets.

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the schedule for the re-evaluation process for Class 10 and Class 12 results 2026. The move offers students an opportunity to have their answer scripts reviewed if they are not satisfied with their scores.

As per the official notification, the re-evaluation application process will commence on April 27, 2026. Students can also apply for photocopies of their answer sheets from the same date. The last date to submit applications for photocopy requests and re-evaluation has been set as May 6 and May 10, respectively.

The board has advised students to carefully follow the application procedure to avoid any errors. To apply, candidates need to visit the official JKBOSE website, navigate to the re-evaluation section, and fill out the online application form with the required details. After verifying the information, the form must be submitted before the deadline. Ensuring accuracy in the submitted details is crucial to prevent complications during processing.

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Fees

Re-evaluation: ₹580 per answer script

Photocopy: ₹300 per answer script

The re-evaluation process plays a vital role for students seeking clarity or improvement in their results. It allows candidates to challenge their initial scores if they suspect discrepancies in marking. Additionally, by obtaining photocopies of their answer scripts, students can better understand their performance and identify areas where they may have lost marks.

According to the official announcement, a notice for the collection of photostat copies will be uploaded on the website in a phased manner. Students will collect the photocopies strictly as per the schedule from the concerned Secrecy sections at the JKBOSE Head Office, at JKBOSE campus, Regari Colony, Jammu-Tawi, after producing proof of fee deposit.

Students who are dissatisfied with their results are therefore encouraged to take advantage of this provision and apply within the given timeline.

With the application window now announced, students are advised to stay updated through the official website and complete the process to ensure their requests are considered.