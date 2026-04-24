NTA Releases NTET 2026 Admit Card; Exam on April 28 in CBT Mode

Summary Registered candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website As per the official schedule, the NTET 2026 will be conducted on April 28, 2026, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the National Teachers Eligibility Test (NTET) 2026. Registered candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website.

Exam date and mode As per the official schedule, the NTET 2026 will be conducted on April 28, 2026, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The examination is designed for postgraduate candidates from Indian Systems of Medicine and Homeopathy who aspire to enter the teaching profession.

Admit card download process Candidates must download their admit cards online using their application number and password. The NTA has clarified that hall tickets will not be sent by post under any circumstances.

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Details to verify on hall ticket After downloading, candidates should carefully check all details mentioned on the admit card, including personal information, exam centre, and timings. In case of discrepancies or issues in downloading, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or email ntet@nta.ac.in.

.Important instructions The NTA has stated that the admit card is issued provisionally, subject to candidates fulfilling all eligibility criteria. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with valid identification to the examination centre.