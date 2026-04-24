UPSSSC Forest Guard

UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2026 Notification Out; 708 Posts Announced

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Apr 2026
15:11 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The recruitment is open only to candidates who have appeared for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025 and possess a valid scorecard
The selection process will include a written examination followed by Physical Standards Test, Physical Efficiency Test, and a Medical Examination

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the official notification for the Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard Recruitment 2026, announcing a total of 708 vacancies.

The recruitment is open only to candidates who have appeared for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025 and possess a valid scorecard. The selection process will include a written examination followed by Physical Standards Test, Physical Efficiency Test, and a Medical Examination.

UPSSSC Forest Guard 2026: Important Dates

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Notification release: April 23, 2026
  • Application start date: June 30, 2026
  • Last date to apply: July 20, 2026
  • Last date for fee payment and corrections: July 27, 2026

Exam pattern

The written examination will consist of:

  • 100 questions carrying 100 marks
  • Duration: 2 hours
  • Type: Objective (MCQs)
  • Negative marking: 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer

The question paper will be divided into four sections covering subject knowledge, basic mathematics and biology, computer awareness, and general knowledge related to Uttar Pradesh.

UPSSSC Forest Guard Application 2026: Steps to Register

Candidates can apply through the official UPSSSC website by following these steps:

  • Visit the official portal and navigate to the “Live Advertisement” section
  • Click on the relevant recruitment notification
  • Log in using PET 2025 registration number and OTP
  • Fill out the application form and upload required documents
  • Pay the application fee via online mode or e-challan
  • Submit and download the form for future reference

Applicants are advised to keep their PET credentials ready and complete the process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.

Last updated on 24 Apr 2026
15:12 PM
UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment News
Similar stories
Staff Selection Commission

SSC CHT 2026 Notification Released; Registration Begins for Hindi Translator Posts

WBJEEB

WBJEEB Extends JECA 2026 Registration Deadline; MCA Entrance Exam on June 16

Board Exam 2026

UBSE to Declare UK Board Class 10, 12 Results 2026 Tomorrow; Check Official Websites . . .

Odisha Schools

Odisha Schools Declare Early Summer Vacation from April 27 Amid Heatwave; Exams to Co. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Staff Selection Commission

SSC CHT 2026 Notification Released; Registration Begins for Hindi Translator Posts

WBJEEB

WBJEEB Extends JECA 2026 Registration Deadline; MCA Entrance Exam on June 16

Board Exam 2026

UBSE to Declare UK Board Class 10, 12 Results 2026 Tomorrow; Check Official Websites . . .

Campus Immersion Programme
Workshop

Campus Immersion Programme: A Career Guidance Workshop Empowering Students with Confi. . .

Odisha Schools

Odisha Schools Declare Early Summer Vacation from April 27 Amid Heatwave; Exams to Co. . .

Workshop on Tour Guiding and Interpretation Skills
Workshop

Interactive Workshop on Tour Guiding and Interpretation Skills Shapes Future Professi. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality