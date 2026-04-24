UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2026 Notification Out; 708 Posts Announced

Summary The recruitment is open only to candidates who have appeared for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025 and possess a valid scorecard The selection process will include a written examination followed by Physical Standards Test, Physical Efficiency Test, and a Medical Examination

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the official notification for the Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard Recruitment 2026, announcing a total of 708 vacancies.

The recruitment is open only to candidates who have appeared for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025 and possess a valid scorecard. The selection process will include a written examination followed by Physical Standards Test, Physical Efficiency Test, and a Medical Examination.

UPSSSC Forest Guard 2026: Important Dates

ADVERTISEMENT

Notification release: April 23, 2026

Application start date: June 30, 2026

Last date to apply: July 20, 2026

Last date for fee payment and corrections: July 27, 2026

Exam pattern

The written examination will consist of:

100 questions carrying 100 marks

Duration: 2 hours

Type: Objective (MCQs)

Negative marking: 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer

The question paper will be divided into four sections covering subject knowledge, basic mathematics and biology, computer awareness, and general knowledge related to Uttar Pradesh.

UPSSSC Forest Guard Application 2026: Steps to Register

Candidates can apply through the official UPSSSC website by following these steps:

Visit the official portal and navigate to the “Live Advertisement” section

Click on the relevant recruitment notification

Log in using PET 2025 registration number and OTP

Fill out the application form and upload required documents

Pay the application fee via online mode or e-challan

Submit and download the form for future reference

Applicants are advised to keep their PET credentials ready and complete the process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.