Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE)

JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2026 Out: 89.80% Pass, Girls Outshine Boys! Check Summer Zone Toppers List

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 Apr 2026
09:41 AM

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Summary
The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has officially announced the Class 12 (HSC) Result 2026.
According to the board, the overall pass percentage for JKBOSE Class 12 results 2026 stands at an impressive 89.80%.

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has officially announced the Class 12 (HSC) Result 2026 for students belonging to the summer zone. Candidates who appeared for the board examinations can now access their results through the official portals, jkbose.nic.in and jkresults.nic.in, by entering their roll number and registration details.

According to the board, the overall pass percentage for JKBOSE Class 12 results 2026 stands at an impressive 89.80%. Notably, more than half of the candidates—around 51%—have secured distinction, reflecting strong academic performance across streams. However, students must note that the online scorecard is provisional in nature, and they will need to collect their original marksheets from their respective schools.

In terms of participation, a total of 39,309 students had registered for the JKBOSE Class 12 summer zone examinations, which were conducted between February 23 and March 28, 2026. Out of these, 35,299 students have successfully qualified the examination.

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Highlighting individual achievements, Ayushi Sharma from Udhampur and Manik Dogra from Jammu have emerged as the top performers, each securing 497 marks in the science and commerce streams, respectively. Their outstanding scores place them among the highest achievers in this year’s examination.

Gender-wise performance analysis indicates that girls have once again outperformed boys. While the pass percentage for boys stands at 84%, girls have achieved a higher success rate of 88%, continuing the trend of better academic outcomes among female candidates.

Students can follow a simple process to check their results online. They need to visit the official JKBOSE website, click on the Class 12 Result 2026 link, enter the required credentials, and submit the details to view their scorecards. It is advisable to download and save a copy for future reference.

Additionally, for students facing internet connectivity issues, JKBOSE has provided an SMS facility. Candidates can type their roll number in the prescribed format and send it to 567675 to receive their results directly on their mobile phones.

Last updated on 23 Apr 2026
09:42 AM
Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) Board Exam 2026 Result Toppers list Class XII exams
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