CLAT PG 2025 First Allotment List Out - Seat Confirmation Window Open Till June 20

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has released the CLAT PG 2025 first allotment list on its official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates who participated in the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) PG counselling 2025 can now check their allotment status and proceed with the seat confirmation process.

As per the official counselling schedule, candidates who have been allotted seats must pay the non-refundable seat confirmation fee of ₹20,000 and select their preferred admission option — Freeze, Float, or Exit — between June 17 and June 20, 2025. The process is crucial for candidates aiming to secure a postgraduate law seat at one of the participating National Law Universities.

Candidates satisfied with their allotted seats and unwilling to participate in further counselling rounds can opt for the ‘Freeze’ option, which finalises their seat allocation. Those still hoping to secure admission in a higher-preference NLU may choose the ‘Float’ option, which allows them to retain the current seat while remaining eligible for upgrades in subsequent rounds. However, if a candidate is allotted a more preferred NLU later, they will not be permitted to revert to their previous seat.

For candidates wishing to withdraw from the admission process, the ‘Exit’ option is available. Choosing this option will lead to the cancellation of their allotted seat and forfeiture of the confirmation fee if already paid.

In addition to confirming their seats, candidates must pay the university admission fee directly to the allotted NLU by June 30, 2025. It’s important to note that those opting for the ‘Freeze’ option and completing the fee payment will not be considered for future rounds of counselling.

Candidates are advised to carefully review the allotment list and promptly complete the required formalities within the stipulated deadlines to secure their admission. All updates, fee payment instructions, and further counselling round details are available on the official CLAT PG portal.

Find the direct seat allotment result link here.