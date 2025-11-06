CLAT 2026 Application Correction Begins Amid Ongoing Registration - Check Edit Link & Steps

CLAT 2026

Summary
The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has opened the application correction window for CLAT 2026.
The consortium has urged all registered candidates to review their details carefully and ensure the accuracy of all information before final submission.

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has opened the application correction window for CLAT 2026, allowing registered candidates to make necessary edits to their forms. Applicants can access the correction facility through the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in - till November 9, 2025 (11.59 PM). Additionally, the registration process is scheduled to conclude tomorrow, i.e., November 7, 2025.

During this period, law aspirants can modify their test city preferences, personal details such as name, date of birth, and other information, including programme type (UG/PG) and reservation eligibility. The consortium has clarified that no further requests for changes will be accepted after the deadline.

According to the official notification, “CLAT 2026 candidates have been provided an opportunity to edit their test location preferences indicated in the application form on or before 11.59 P.M. on November 09, 2025. Subsequent requests for a change of test location will not be accepted.”

How to Edit CLAT 2026 Application Details?

  • Visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
  • Log in using your credentials.
  • Click on ‘Edit Application’.
  • Update the required details or test city preferences under the ‘Preferences’ tab.
  • Review the information carefully and click on ‘Submit Form’.

The consortium has urged all registered candidates to review their details carefully and ensure the accuracy of all information before final submission.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on December 7, 2025, for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 25 National Law Universities (NLUs) across India.

Find the direct correction login link here.

