RRB Exam

RRB ALP 2025 CBAT Re-Exam Announced for Affected Candidates: Know How to Check Status

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 Jul 2025
12:12 PM

File Image

Summary
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued an important notification regarding the re-conduct of the RRB Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) 2025 CBAT examination.
The exam held on July 15, 2025, had some technical issues at certain centres, prompting the Board to schedule a re-exam for the affected candidates.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued an important notification regarding the re-conduct of the RRB Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) 2025 CBAT examination. The exam held on July 15, 2025, had some technical issues at certain centres, prompting the Board to schedule a re-exam for the affected candidates. The official notice is now available on the respective regional RRB websites, and candidates are advised to check their rescheduling status at the earliest.

As per the announcement, only those candidates who faced disruptions due to technical problems will be required to appear again for the CBAT. To check whether their exam has been rescheduled, candidates must log in to the Student Login Page, where complete details regarding the revised date and time will be published in due course.

To verify their re-exam status, candidates should visit their regional RRB portal, click on the link titled ‘RRB ALP Status of Rescheduling’, enter their login credentials, and view their updated exam schedule. They are also advised to download and print the page for future reference.

The RRB ALP 2025 selection process comprises five stages: Computer-Based Test (CBT) I, CBT II, Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT), Document Verification, and Medical Examination. The CBAT plays a crucial role in shortlisting candidates for the loco pilot posts, especially in assessing their aptitude and suitability for safety-critical roles.

Candidates are encouraged to regularly visit their respective RRB websites and stay updated about further instructions related to the re-examination, including the issuance of revised admit cards.

Last updated on 28 Jul 2025
12:16 PM
RRB Exam Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) exam schedule
