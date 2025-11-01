CLAT 2026 Registration Deadline Extended for UG and PG Courses - Check Revised Dates

Summary The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has extended the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2026) application deadline. The CLAT 2026 registration process began on August 1 through the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has extended the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2026) application deadline, giving aspiring law students more time to register. Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes can now apply until November 7, 2025, up to 11.59 PM. Initially, the registration was scheduled to conclude on October 31.

The CLAT 2026 registration process began on August 1 through the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. According to the official notification released on July 20, the CLAT 2026 exam will be held on December 7, 2025, from 2 PM to 4 PM in offline mode.

Eligibility Criteria

For undergraduate (5-year integrated LLB) programmes, applicants must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination from a recognised board. General, OBC, PwD, NRI, PIO, and OCI category candidates must have secured at least 45% marks, while SC and ST candidates require a minimum of 40%. Notably, there is no upper age limit to apply for the UG programme.

For postgraduate (1-year LLM) programmes, candidates must hold either a 3-year or 5-year LLB degree from a recognised university. The minimum qualifying marks for general and OBC category candidates is 50%, while SC and ST candidates need to have scored at least 45%.

CLAT serves as the gateway for admissions to 25 National Law Universities (NLUs) across India offering 5-year integrated LLB and LLM programmes. Additionally, several affiliated colleges and participating institutes also accept CLAT scores for their law courses.

For candidate support, the Consortium has provided a helpline (080-47162020) operational from Monday to Saturday, 10 AM to 5 PM, and an email contact: clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Read the official notice here.