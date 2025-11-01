CLAT 2026

CLAT 2026 Registration Deadline Extended for UG and PG Courses - Check Revised Dates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 01 Nov 2025
14:10 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has extended the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2026) application deadline.
The CLAT 2026 registration process began on August 1 through the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has extended the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2026) application deadline, giving aspiring law students more time to register. Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes can now apply until November 7, 2025, up to 11.59 PM. Initially, the registration was scheduled to conclude on October 31.

The CLAT 2026 registration process began on August 1 through the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. According to the official notification released on July 20, the CLAT 2026 exam will be held on December 7, 2025, from 2 PM to 4 PM in offline mode.

JEE Main 2026: Session 2 Exam Dates Revised! Onscreen Calculator Introduced
JEE Main 2026: Session 2 Exam Dates Revised! Onscreen Calculator Introduced
WB NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Choice-Filling Begins: Check List of Eligible Candidates
WB NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Choice-Filling Begins: Check List of Eligible Candidates

Eligibility Criteria

ADVERTISEMENT
  • For undergraduate (5-year integrated LLB) programmes, applicants must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination from a recognised board. General, OBC, PwD, NRI, PIO, and OCI category candidates must have secured at least 45% marks, while SC and ST candidates require a minimum of 40%. Notably, there is no upper age limit to apply for the UG programme.
  • For postgraduate (1-year LLM) programmes, candidates must hold either a 3-year or 5-year LLB degree from a recognised university. The minimum qualifying marks for general and OBC category candidates is 50%, while SC and ST candidates need to have scored at least 45%.

CLAT serves as the gateway for admissions to 25 National Law Universities (NLUs) across India offering 5-year integrated LLB and LLM programmes. Additionally, several affiliated colleges and participating institutes also accept CLAT scores for their law courses.

For candidate support, the Consortium has provided a helpline (080-47162020) operational from Monday to Saturday, 10 AM to 5 PM, and an email contact: clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Read the official notice here.

Last updated on 01 Nov 2025
14:11 PM
CLAT 2026 Consortium of National Law Universities Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) Registration
Similar stories
JEE Main 2026

JEE Main 2026: Session 2 Exam Dates Revised! Onscreen Calculator Introduced

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB JE Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins for 2569 Posts; Link and Key Dates

Comic books

Motu Patlu Make Tax Fun! CBSE & Income Tax Dept Launch Comic Series to Educate Studen. . .

UPSC

UPSC Prepares to Launch Screen Reader Facility for Visually Impaired Examinees - Deta. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
JEE Main 2026

JEE Main 2026: Session 2 Exam Dates Revised! Onscreen Calculator Introduced

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB JE Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins for 2569 Posts; Link and Key Dates

Comic books

Motu Patlu Make Tax Fun! CBSE & Income Tax Dept Launch Comic Series to Educate Studen. . .

UPSC

UPSC Prepares to Launch Screen Reader Facility for Visually Impaired Examinees - Deta. . .

NEET UG 2025

WB NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Choice-Filling Begins: Check List of Eligible Candidates

School timings

Kashmir School Timings Revised, To be Effective From Today - Check All Changes

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality