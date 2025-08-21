UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2025 Available at upsc.gov.in- Exam Begins Tomorrow

Summary Candidates appearing for the exam can download it from the official website upsc.gov.in UPSC will conduct the Civil Services Mains Examination 2025 on August 22, 23, 24, 30, and 31, 2025

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is set to conduct the Civil Services Mains examination 2025 tomorrow, August 22. Admit cards for the test have been released. Candidates appearing for the exam can download it from the official website upsc.gov.in.

The exam will begin with the essay paper and end with the optional subject (paper 2) on August 31 and will take place in two shifts- shift 1 from 9 am to 12 pm and shift 2 from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

UPSC will conduct the Civil Services Mains Examination 2025 on August 22, 23, 24, 30, and 31, 2025. Candidates who have cleared the Civil Services Preliminary Examination can appear for the Mains examination. It is mandatory for candidates to carry their admit cards along with all other prescribed documents at the exam venue.

ADVERTISEMENT

UPSC Civil Services Mains Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

1. Go to the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in

2. Click on the link for “UPSC Mains e-Admit Card 2025”

3. Enter your login details and submit

4. Download the admit card

UPSC Civil Services Mains Admit Card 2025: Direct Link