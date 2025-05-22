HPBOSE

HPBOSE Class 12 Revised Result 2025 Out - 76315 Candidates Pass, Overall Percentage Rises!

PTI
PTI
Posted on 22 May 2025
10:54 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education issued a revised result of its Class 12 exam.
Moreover, 76,315 of the total 86,373 students have now been declared passed, 3,838 placed under the compartment category and 5,868 have failed.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education issued a revised result of its Class 12 exam on Wednesday after correcting an error in the evaluation process of the English paper.

The revised results showed that 88.64 per cent of the students who appeared in the exam held in March have passed, a marked improvement from the previous figure of 83.16 per cent.

Moreover, 76,315 of the total 86,373 students have now been declared passed, 3,838 placed under the compartment category and 5,868 have failed.

ADVERTISEMENT
CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025 Declared - Check Top Performing Stream, Division Wise List
CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025 Declared - Check Top Performing Stream, Division Wise List

The initial results, announced on May 17, had shown 71,591 students as passed, 5,847 under compartment, and 8,581 as failed.

The board reevaluated the Class-12 English paper using the correct answer keys following a "human error" in the compilation of marks for the paper, which was cancelled once, officials said.

The paper held on March 8 was rescheduled for March 29 after teachers at the Government Senior Secondary School in Chowari in Chamba district mistakenly opened the question paper of Class 12 in place of Class 10, a day before the exam on March 7.

NIFT 2025 Interview Call Letters Out for PG Admissions - Check Guidelines and Schedule
NIFT 2025 Interview Call Letters Out for PG Admissions - Check Guidelines and Schedule

After announcing the Class-12 board exam results on May 17, the board received complaints from many students who secured lower marks in English.

The matter was brought to the notice of the authorities by the Himachal Pradesh Government Teachers Union (HPGTU) and private school associations, prompting Education Minister Rohit Thakur to ask the board to probe the matter and take appropriate action.

The board initiated an inquiry, which found that wrong answer keys of the cancelled paper had been uploaded due to a "human error" that led to the discrepancies, the state board's Secretary Vishal Sharma said.

Accepting the mistake, the board had said the answer sheets would be reevaluated and the marks would only be increased not cut in the amended results.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 22 May 2025
10:54 AM
HPBOSE Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education Result Board Exams 2025
Similar stories
JEE Advanced 2025

JEE Advanced 2025 Response Sheet Release - Check Download Steps & Qualifying Percenta. . .

COMEDK UGET 2025

COMEDK UGET 2025 Admit Card Out for Rescheduled May 25 Exam - Link and Centre Updates

NIFT Entrance Exam 2025

NIFT 2025 Interview Call Letters Out for PG Admissions - Check Guidelines and Schedul. . .

GPAT 2025

GPAT Admit Card 2025 Out: Download Now at natboard.edu.in for May 25 Exam

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
JEE Advanced 2025

JEE Advanced 2025 Response Sheet Release - Check Download Steps & Qualifying Percenta. . .

COMEDK UGET 2025

COMEDK UGET 2025 Admit Card Out for Rescheduled May 25 Exam - Link and Centre Updates

P.B. Academic School
Kolkata schools

Tales in tunes & harmony: Tagore finds young voice

Inauguration Moment
Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT)

From Odisha to New York: US Research Institute Named after Dr Achyuta Samanta

NIFT Entrance Exam 2025

NIFT 2025 Interview Call Letters Out for PG Admissions - Check Guidelines and Schedul. . .

GPAT 2025

GPAT Admit Card 2025 Out: Download Now at natboard.edu.in for May 25 Exam

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality