HPBOSE Class 12 Revised Result 2025 Out - 76315 Candidates Pass, Overall Percentage Rises!

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education issued a revised result of its Class 12 exam on Wednesday after correcting an error in the evaluation process of the English paper.

The revised results showed that 88.64 per cent of the students who appeared in the exam held in March have passed, a marked improvement from the previous figure of 83.16 per cent.

Moreover, 76,315 of the total 86,373 students have now been declared passed, 3,838 placed under the compartment category and 5,868 have failed.

The initial results, announced on May 17, had shown 71,591 students as passed, 5,847 under compartment, and 8,581 as failed.

The board reevaluated the Class-12 English paper using the correct answer keys following a "human error" in the compilation of marks for the paper, which was cancelled once, officials said.

The paper held on March 8 was rescheduled for March 29 after teachers at the Government Senior Secondary School in Chowari in Chamba district mistakenly opened the question paper of Class 12 in place of Class 10, a day before the exam on March 7.

After announcing the Class-12 board exam results on May 17, the board received complaints from many students who secured lower marks in English.

The matter was brought to the notice of the authorities by the Himachal Pradesh Government Teachers Union (HPGTU) and private school associations, prompting Education Minister Rohit Thakur to ask the board to probe the matter and take appropriate action.

The board initiated an inquiry, which found that wrong answer keys of the cancelled paper had been uploaded due to a "human error" that led to the discrepancies, the state board's Secretary Vishal Sharma said.

Accepting the mistake, the board had said the answer sheets would be reevaluated and the marks would only be increased not cut in the amended results.

