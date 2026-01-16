Winter holidays

Schools Closed in Noida, Timings Revised in Punjab Amid Cold Wave and Dense Fog

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 16 Jan 2026
10:07 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Amid intensifying winter conditions across north India, district administrations have announced school closures and revised timings to safeguard students from extreme cold and dense fog.
Schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, will remain closed for two days, while the Punjab government has modified school timings across the state.

Amid intensifying winter conditions across north India, district administrations have announced school closures and revised timings to safeguard students from extreme cold and dense fog. Schools up to Class 8 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, will remain closed for two days, while the Punjab government has modified school timings across the state until January 21.

Gautam Buddh Nagar Schools Closed Till Class 8

The district administration of Gautam Buddh Nagar has ordered the closure of all schools from Nursery to Class 8 on January 16 and 17 due to severe cold weather and reduced visibility caused by dense fog. The directive applies to schools affiliated with CBSE, ICSE, IB, UP Board, and all other education boards operating in the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The order was issued by Basic Education Officer Rahul Panwar following instructions from the district magistrate, taking into account the prevailing weather conditions. Authorities have made it clear that the directive must be followed strictly. Schools found violating the order and operating during the closure period will face action as per existing rules.

Earlier, the district education department had already extended the winter vacation till January 15 in response to ongoing cold wave conditions. The latest announcement further extends relief for younger students as temperatures continue to remain low.

Cold Wave Forces Holiday Extension, Revised Class Timings in Schools Across Several States
Cold Wave Forces Holiday Extension, Revised Class Timings in Schools Across Several States

Punjab Revises School Timings Due to Severe Cold

In a similar move, the Punjab government has revised school timings across the state to address the impact of harsh winter conditions and dense fog. Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains announced that the new timings will be effective until January 21.

As per the revised schedule, primary schools will operate from 10 am to 3 pm, while middle, high and senior secondary schools will function from 10 am to 3.20 pm. The decision applies to government, aided, recognised, and private schools across Punjab.

The education minister emphasised that student safety and well-being remain the government’s top priority. He has also instructed school heads and district education officers to ensure strict implementation of the revised timings in all educational institutions.

With cold wave conditions persisting in several regions, authorities continue to monitor the situation and are prepared to take further measures if required to protect students and staff.

Last updated on 16 Jan 2026
10:08 AM
Winter holidays school closure cold wave North India School timings
Similar stories
SSC GD 2025

SSC GD Constable Final Result 2025 Out: Check Merit List Details and State-Wise Cutof. . .

JEE Main 2026

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Dates Revised Again! January 23 Exam Postponed in West Bengal

JEE Main 2026

NTA to Release JEE Main 2026 Admit Card for Session 1 Shortly; Exam From January 21

Rajasthan government

RSSB to Release Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025 Soon; Check Key Updates Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
SSC GD 2025

SSC GD Constable Final Result 2025 Out: Check Merit List Details and State-Wise Cutof. . .

Startup Carnival 5
Techno India Group

Startup Carnival 5: Reimagining Entrepreneurship in Bengal

Chess Mahakumbh International Conference
KIIT University

Where Minds Meet the Board: Viswanathan Anand Inaugurates Chess Mahakumbh Internation. . .

JEE Main 2026

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Dates Revised Again! January 23 Exam Postponed in West Bengal

JEE Main 2026

NTA to Release JEE Main 2026 Admit Card for Session 1 Shortly; Exam From January 21

Rajasthan government

RSSB to Release Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025 Soon; Check Key Updates Here

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality