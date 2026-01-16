Schools Closed in Noida, Timings Revised in Punjab Amid Cold Wave and Dense Fog

Summary Amid intensifying winter conditions across north India, district administrations have announced school closures and revised timings to safeguard students from extreme cold and dense fog. Schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, will remain closed for two days, while the Punjab government has modified school timings across the state.

Amid intensifying winter conditions across north India, district administrations have announced school closures and revised timings to safeguard students from extreme cold and dense fog. Schools up to Class 8 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, will remain closed for two days, while the Punjab government has modified school timings across the state until January 21.

Gautam Buddh Nagar Schools Closed Till Class 8

The district administration of Gautam Buddh Nagar has ordered the closure of all schools from Nursery to Class 8 on January 16 and 17 due to severe cold weather and reduced visibility caused by dense fog. The directive applies to schools affiliated with CBSE, ICSE, IB, UP Board, and all other education boards operating in the district.

The order was issued by Basic Education Officer Rahul Panwar following instructions from the district magistrate, taking into account the prevailing weather conditions. Authorities have made it clear that the directive must be followed strictly. Schools found violating the order and operating during the closure period will face action as per existing rules.

Earlier, the district education department had already extended the winter vacation till January 15 in response to ongoing cold wave conditions. The latest announcement further extends relief for younger students as temperatures continue to remain low.

Punjab Revises School Timings Due to Severe Cold

In a similar move, the Punjab government has revised school timings across the state to address the impact of harsh winter conditions and dense fog. Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains announced that the new timings will be effective until January 21.

As per the revised schedule, primary schools will operate from 10 am to 3 pm, while middle, high and senior secondary schools will function from 10 am to 3.20 pm. The decision applies to government, aided, recognised, and private schools across Punjab.

The education minister emphasised that student safety and well-being remain the government’s top priority. He has also instructed school heads and district education officers to ensure strict implementation of the revised timings in all educational institutions.

With cold wave conditions persisting in several regions, authorities continue to monitor the situation and are prepared to take further measures if required to protect students and staff.