Cold Wave Forces Holiday Extension, Revised Class Timings in Schools Across Several States

Educational institutions across several states and Union Territories in north and central India have extended school holidays in view of severe cold wave conditions, as temperatures continue to dip sharply in many regions. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported extreme cold across states, including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and parts of central India, prompting state and district administrations to take precautionary measures to protect students’ health and safety.

In Uttar Pradesh, the state government has extended winter holidays for students from Nursery to Class 8 until January 15. Additionally, authorities in Gautam Buddh Nagar district have issued a separate order extending school holidays for students of Classes 8 and above till the same date, according to a report by The Indian Express. The Haryana government has also ordered the closure of schools for students from Nursery to Class 5 until January 15 as cold wave conditions persist.

The holiday extension applies to educational institutions affiliated with various boards, including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), the UP Board and other recognised boards. The official notification stated that all educational institutions falling under the specified categories are required to strictly follow the directive and ensure necessary compliance.

In Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has directed officials to announce school holidays in all government, aided, recognised and private schools until January 13. The decision has been taken as a precautionary step to safeguard the health of students and staff amid intense cold conditions, according to the official statement.

Madhya Pradesh has adopted a modified schedule instead of a complete closure. Educational authorities in Bhopal have instructed schools to begin classes after 9.30 AM for students from Nursery to Class 8, allowing children to avoid early morning exposure to extreme cold.

The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for cold wave conditions from January 13 to 16 in several districts of Madhya Pradesh, including Garhwa, Palamu, Chatra, Latehar, Lohardaga and Gumla. These alerts indicate the likelihood of continued low temperatures, prompting administrations to remain on alert.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the government has announced an extended winter break due to freezing temperatures across the Kashmir Valley. Schools up to Class 8 will remain closed until the end of February 2026, while classes above Class 8 are scheduled to resume from February 22, as reported by some media houses.

Southern and eastern states have also taken similar measures. The Telangana government has extended school holidays until January 16 following IMD reports of cold winds affecting the region. Meanwhile, the Jharkhand School Education Department has declared holidays for students up to Class 6 until January 14, citing adverse weather conditions.

With temperatures expected to remain low in the coming days, authorities have advised parents and schools to stay updated with official announcements and follow safety guidelines issued by local administrations and weather agencies.