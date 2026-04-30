ICSE

ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 Declared at cisce.org - 99.18% Pass, Girls Outshine Boys! All Updates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 30 Apr 2026
11:00 AM

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Summary
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has officially announced the ICSE Class 10 Result 2026.
The results are now accessible through the board’s official websites.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has officially announced the ICSE Class 10 Result 2026, bringing relief to lakhs of students across the country. The results were released today, April 30, at 11 AM, and are now accessible through the board’s official websites.

Candidates who appeared for the ICSE board examinations can check and download their provisional marksheets by visiting cisce.org or results.cisce.org. To access the result, students are required to enter their Unique ID, Index Number, and other login credentials as specified on the portal.

Out of the total 258721 (137,503 boys and 121,218 girls) candidates who appeared for the class X exam, 256590 (136,032 boys and 120,558 girls) qualified taking the overall percentage to an impressive 99.18%.

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Girls have achieved a qualified percentage of 99.46%, whereas boys have achieved a qualified percentage of 98.93%.

ISC Result 2026 Announced! Check Class 12 Scores and Qualifying Details at cisce.org
ISC Result 2026 Announced! Check Class 12 Scores and Qualifying Details at cisce.org

The ICSE Class 10 examinations for 2026 were conducted between February 17 and March 30 across multiple centres nationwide. The exam serves as a crucial academic milestone, determining students’ transition into higher secondary education streams.

In addition to the official websites, results are also expected to be available through digital platforms such as DigiLocker and other verified services, ensuring seamless access during peak hours.

Students are advised to carefully review their online scorecards, which include subject-wise marks, overall percentage, and qualifying status. The online marksheet is provisional in nature, and original certificates will be issued by the respective schools later.

With the declaration of the ICSE 2026 results, students can now proceed with the next phase of their academic journey, including stream selection and admission processes. Authorities have also urged candidates to rely only on official sources for accurate updates and avoid misinformation circulating online.

Find the direct download link here.

Last updated on 30 Apr 2026
11:33 AM
ICSE CISCE Council of Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Board Exam 2026 Result
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