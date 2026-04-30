ISC Result 2026 Announced, Over 1 Lakh Pass! Class 12 Pass Percent and Qualifying Details

Summary The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the ISC Class 12 Result 2026 today on April 30. By entering their Unique ID, Index Number, and required credentials, candidates can view and download their provisional marksheets online.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the ISC Class 12 Result 2026 today, April 30, at 11 AM, and are now available on the official portals.

Students who appeared for the ISC examinations can access their results by visiting cisce.org or results.cisce.org. By entering their Unique ID, Index Number, and required credentials, candidates can view and download their provisional marksheets online.

Out of the total 103316 (54,118 boys and 49,198 girls) candidates who appeared for the class XII exam, 102414 (53,472 boys and 48,942 girls) qualified taking the overall percentage to an impressive 99.13%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Girls have outshone boys with a total pass percent of 99.48% compared to the male students pass percent of 99.81%.

The ISC Class 12 board examinations were conducted from February 12 to April 6, 2026, covering multiple streams including Science, Commerce, and Humanities. These examinations play a decisive role in shaping students’ higher education and career pathways.

To ensure ease of access, the board has enabled result availability through additional platforms such as DigiLocker, helping students retrieve their documents efficiently even during high traffic periods.

The digital marksheet includes comprehensive details such as subject-wise scores, aggregate percentage, and pass status. Students are advised to verify all details carefully and retain a copy for future academic use until original certificates are distributed by their respective institutions. School heads and administrators will be able to access consolidated result data through the CISCE’s CAREERS portal, which is designed for institutional use. However, individual student credentials will not be shared via this platform.

Find the direct download link here.