CISCE

ICSE, ISC Result 2026 Out: Delhi NCR Records Near-Perfect Scores! Check School-Wise Pass Rate

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 30 Apr 2026
12:38 PM

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Summary
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has finally announced the much-awaited ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) results for 2026 today, April 30.
The results reflect consistently high success rates, with both examinations recording pass percentages above 99 per cent in the Delhi and NCR region.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has finally announced the much-awaited ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) results for 2026 today, April 30, at 11 AM, with students across the Delhi and NCR region delivering an exceptional performance. The results reflect consistently high success rates, with both examinations recording pass percentages above 99 per cent in the region.

ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 Declared at cisce.org - 99.18% Pass, Girls Outshine Boys! All Updates
ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 Declared at cisce.org - 99.18% Pass, Girls Outshine Boys! All Updates
ISC Result 2026 Announced, Over 1 Lakh Pass! Class 12 Pass Percent and Qualifying Details
ISC Result 2026 Announced, Over 1 Lakh Pass! Class 12 Pass Percent and Qualifying Details

For the ICSE Class 10 examination, a total of 55 schools from Delhi and NCR presented candidates. As many as 6,400 students appeared for the examination, including 3,467 boys and 2,933 girls. Among them, 3,457 boys and 2,929 girls successfully qualified, while only a small number—10 boys and 4 girls—did not meet the qualifying criteria. The region achieved an impressive pass percentage of 99.78 per cent, marking a marginal increase of 0.07 per cent from the previous year. Girls once again outperformed boys, continuing a consistent trend of higher academic achievement.

Similarly, the ISC Class 12 results from the region highlight strong academic outcomes. A total of 45 schools presented candidates, with 3,547 students appearing for the examination. This included 1,845 boys and 1,702 girls. Of these, 1,838 boys and 1,697 girls successfully cleared the examination, while 7 boys and 5 girls did not qualify. The overall pass percentage stood at 99.66 per cent, showing an improvement of 0.25 per cent compared to last year. Girls maintained their lead over boys in the ISC examination as well.

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At the national level, the ICSE examination recorded an overall pass percentage of 99.18 per cent, while the ISC examination stood at 99.13 per cent, underscoring the strong academic performance of students across the country. The ICSE exams were conducted across 67 written subjects, including 20 Indian languages, 14 foreign languages, and one classical language. Meanwhile, the ISC examination covered 45 written subjects, comprising 13 Indian languages, two foreign languages, and two classical languages.

Students are advised to access their scorecards through official CISCE platforms and retain their provisional marksheets for immediate academic use, while awaiting the issuance of original documents by their respective schools.

Last updated on 30 Apr 2026
12:39 PM
CISCE Council of Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) ICSE ISC Result Delhi-NCR
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