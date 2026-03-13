NTET 2026: NTA Announces National Teachers Eligibility Test Date; Registration Begins

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the online application process for the National Teachers Eligibility Test (NTET) 2026. Candidates who wish to appear for the national-level eligibility examination can now submit their application forms through the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/ntet.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the online application process for the National Teachers’ Eligibility Test (NTET) 2026. Candidates who wish to appear for the national-level eligibility examination can now submit their application forms through the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/ntet. According to the schedule announced by the agency, the last date to submit the online application form is April 2, 2026.

The NTET 2026 examination will be conducted on April 28, 2026. Applicants must ensure that both the application form submission and payment of the examination fee are completed within the specified deadlines to successfully register for the test.

Registration Guide

To register for the NTET 2026 examination, candidates must visit the official portal at exams.nta.nic.in/ntet. On the homepage, they need to select the NTET 2026 registration link and create an account using a valid email ID and mobile number. After completing the registration process, applicants must fill in their personal and academic details in the online application form.

Candidates will also be required to upload necessary documents, including a recent photograph and signature, as per the specified format. Once the form is completed, applicants must pay the application fee through the online payment gateway. After successful submission, candidates should download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

The deadline to pay the application fee is April 3, 2026. In addition, the testing agency has provided a correction window from April 4 to April 6, 2026, allowing candidates to modify specific details in their submitted application forms if required.

The National Teacher Eligibility Test is conducted by the National Testing Agency to determine the eligibility of candidates for teaching positions in specific academic programmes. As part of NTA’s national-level entrance and eligibility testing framework, the examination assesses candidates’ subject knowledge, teaching aptitude, and professional competence depending on the discipline and eligibility criteria.

Find the direct application link here.