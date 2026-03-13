NTET 2026

NTET 2026: NTA Announces National Teachers Eligibility Test Date; Registration Begins

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Mar 2026
10:12 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the online application process for the National Teachers Eligibility Test (NTET) 2026.
Candidates who wish to appear for the national-level eligibility examination can now submit their application forms through the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/ntet.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the online application process for the National Teachers’ Eligibility Test (NTET) 2026. Candidates who wish to appear for the national-level eligibility examination can now submit their application forms through the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/ntet. According to the schedule announced by the agency, the last date to submit the online application form is April 2, 2026.

The NTET 2026 examination will be conducted on April 28, 2026. Applicants must ensure that both the application form submission and payment of the examination fee are completed within the specified deadlines to successfully register for the test.

Registration Guide

ADVERTISEMENT

To register for the NTET 2026 examination, candidates must visit the official portal at exams.nta.nic.in/ntet. On the homepage, they need to select the NTET 2026 registration link and create an account using a valid email ID and mobile number. After completing the registration process, applicants must fill in their personal and academic details in the online application form.

Candidates will also be required to upload necessary documents, including a recent photograph and signature, as per the specified format. Once the form is completed, applicants must pay the application fee through the online payment gateway. After successful submission, candidates should download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

The deadline to pay the application fee is April 3, 2026. In addition, the testing agency has provided a correction window from April 4 to April 6, 2026, allowing candidates to modify specific details in their submitted application forms if required.

The National Teacher Eligibility Test is conducted by the National Testing Agency to determine the eligibility of candidates for teaching positions in specific academic programmes. As part of NTA’s national-level entrance and eligibility testing framework, the examination assesses candidates’ subject knowledge, teaching aptitude, and professional competence depending on the discipline and eligibility criteria.

Find the direct application link here.

Last updated on 13 Mar 2026
10:13 AM
NTET 2026 National Testing Agency (NTA) National Teachers Entrance Test Registration Exam dates
Similar stories
CUET PG 2026

CUET PG 2026 Admit Card: NTA Releases Hall Tickets for March 16 to 19 Exams

CTET 2026

CTET 2026 Answer Key Out at ctet.nic.in; Objection Submission Begins - Direct Link

CBSE 2026

Middle East CBSE Exam 2026 Notice: Board Refutes Viral Reschedule Claim!

CUET PG 2026

CUET PG 2026 Ongoing; NTA Releases Exam City Intimation Slips for All Remaining Paper. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CUET PG 2026

CUET PG 2026 Admit Card: NTA Releases Hall Tickets for March 16 to 19 Exams

CTET 2026

CTET 2026 Answer Key Out at ctet.nic.in; Objection Submission Begins - Direct Link

CBSE 2026

Middle East CBSE Exam 2026 Notice: Board Refutes Viral Reschedule Claim!

DPS Ruby Park

Abhivyakti 2026 at DPS Ruby Park Celebrates Young Talent in Inter-School Fest

FIVB Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Challenge 2026
KIIT University

USA and Belgium Clinch Gold at FIVB Beach Pro Tour Challenge 2026 in Bhubaneswar

CUET PG 2026

CUET PG 2026 Ongoing; NTA Releases Exam City Intimation Slips for All Remaining Paper. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality