Middle East CBSE Exam 2026 Notice: Board Refutes Viral Reschedule Claim!

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has dismissed a viral notice circulating on social media that claims the Class 12 English board examination in several Middle Eastern countries has been rescheduled to March 12, 2026. The board has clarified that the notice is false and has not been issued by the official authorities.

The misleading message, widely shared on platforms such as Twitter and WhatsApp, suggested that the board had reviewed the situation in parts of the Middle East and decided to conduct the English examination on March 12. It further stated that conditions in countries including Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates had improved, prompting the board to proceed with the exam as per the original schedule.

However, CBSE has categorically denied issuing any such notification. The board clarified that the document being circulated online is fabricated and does not represent any official communication. Through its verified social media channels, CBSE urged students, parents, and schools not to rely on unverified information and to refer only to announcements made through official platforms.

The confusion arises at a time when CBSE has indeed made changes to its examination schedule in the Middle East. Earlier, the board announced the postponement of Class 12 board examinations scheduled between March 12 and March 16, 2026, for students appearing in examination centres located in several countries in the region. The affected nations include Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to the board, the decision to postpone the exams was taken after assessing the prevailing situation in the region and considering the challenges and stress faced by students preparing for the tests. CBSE has assured that the postponed examinations will be conducted at a later date, and the revised schedule will be communicated through official channels.

The board also stated that it will reassess the circumstances on March 14, 2026, before deciding on further steps regarding the remaining Class 12 examinations scheduled from March 16 onwards.

Meanwhile, CBSE had earlier taken similar measures for Class 10 examinations in the region. The Class 10 board exams that had been postponed and rescheduled for March 2, March 5, March 6, and March 7 were eventually cancelled.

Students appearing for CBSE board examinations in the Middle East have been advised to stay in touch with their respective schools and regularly check official CBSE announcements for accurate and timely updates.