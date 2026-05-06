Rashida Naaz Emerges Overall Topper in JAC Class 12 Results 2026; Stream Wise List Here

Summary
Students can access their JAC 12th Results 2026 through the official website jacresults.com as well as on DigiLocker
This year, Rashida Naaz has emerged as the overall state topper with 489 marks, securing Rank 1 in the examination
The Jharkhand Academic Council has announced the Class 12 board examination results for 2026 on May 6, along with the list of toppers across Arts, Science, and Commerce streams. Students can access their results through the official website jacresults.com as well as on DigiLocker.
This year, Rashida Naaz has emerged as the overall state topper with 489 marks, securing Rank 1 in the examination.
JAC Class 12 Result 2026: Art Stream Toppers
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1st Rank: Rashida Naaz – 489 marks, DAV +2 High School, Patherdih (Dhanbad)
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2nd Rank: Md Faizan Alam – 483 marks, R K +2 High School, Patan
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3rd Rank: Akanksha Kumari – 481 marks, S S +2 High School, Simaria
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3rd Rank (tie): Sana Aafrin – 481 marks, +2 Sarbodaya High School, Satbarwa
Science Stream Toppers
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1st Rank: Sweta Prasad – 478 marks, Yogoda Satsanga Intermediate Mahavidyalaya, Ranchi
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2nd Rank: Krish Kumar Barnwal – 472 marks, Bal Krishna (+2) High School
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3rd Rank: Priyanshi Khatri – 471 marks, St Xavier’s Girls Inter College, Chaibasa
Commerce Stream Toppers
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1st Rank: Chhoti Kumari – 478 marks, K N +2 High School, Harnad (Bokaro)
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2nd Rank: Ankit Kumar – 474 marks, +2 National High School, Dumka
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3rd Rank: Anshu Kumari – 473 marks, Project High School, Ranchi
JAC Class 12 Result 2026: Steps to Check
Students can download their scorecards by:
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Visiting jacresults.com
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Clicking on “Latest Notification”
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Selecting “JAC Annual Intermediate Examination Results 2026”
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Entering roll code and roll number
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Submitting details to view and download the result
The council has advised students to verify all details carefully on their mark sheets and keep printed copies for future academic and admission requirements.
Last updated on 06 May 2026