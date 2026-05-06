Jharkhand Academic Council

JAC Class 12 Results 2026 Out For Commerce, Arts and Science; 96.14% Pass, Topper List Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 May 2026
14:37 PM

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Summary
Students can access and download their scorecards from the official website as well as via DigiLocker
To pass the JAC Class 12 exams, candidates must secure a minimum of 33% marks overall

The Jharkhand Academic Council has announced the Class 12 board examination results for 2026. Students can access and download their scorecards from the official website as well as via DigiLocker.

To pass the JAC Class 12 exams, candidates must secure a minimum of 33% marks overall. The subject-wise passing criteria require at least 23 out of 70 and 33 out of 100, depending on the paper. The JAC Class 12 board exams were held from February 3 to February 23 in the afternoon shift in a pen and paper mode.

Students dissatisfied with their results will have the option to appear for improvement examinations. The council has clarified that these exams will be conducted only for theory papers, while practical marks will be retained.

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JAC Class 12 Result 2026: Steps to Check

  • Visit the official website
  • Click on the ‘Latest Notification’ section
  • Select ‘JAC Annual Intermediate Examination Results 2026’
  • Enter roll code and roll number
  • Submit to view the result
  • Download and print for future reference

Last year, over 3 lakh students appeared for the examination. The overall pass percentage stood at 79.26% for science, 91.2% for commerce, and 95.62% for arts, reflecting a strong performance across streams.

Students are advised to verify all details on their mark sheets and keep a copy for admission and documentation purposes.

Last updated on 06 May 2026
15:37 PM
Jharkhand Academic Council Results out Class 12
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