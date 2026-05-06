Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

SECR Recruitment 2026: 1,644 Apprentice Posts Announced; Apply by June 4

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 May 2026
15:25 PM

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Summary
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official apprenticeship portal
Shortlisted candidates will need to produce a medical certificate at the time of document verification

The South East Central Railway has invited applications for Apprentice posts, offering a total of 1,644 vacancies across divisions. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official apprenticeship portal.

The registration process began on May 5, 2026, and will remain open until June 4, 2026.

SECR Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details

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  • DRM Office, Raipur Division: 1,363 posts
  • Wagon Repair Shop, Raipur: 281 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must have:

  • Passed Class 10 (10+2 system or equivalent) with at least 50% aggregate marks
  • Age between 15 and 24 years as of May 5, 2026

Shortlisted candidates will need to produce a medical certificate at the time of document verification. The certificate must be issued in the prescribed format under the Apprenticeship Act and signed by a government-authorised doctor, not below the rank of Assistant Surgeon in a Central or State hospital.

The recruitment drive is part of SECR’s ongoing efforts to engage apprentices across its divisions, providing skill development opportunities in the railway sector. Candidates are advised to complete their applications well before the deadline to avoid last-

Last updated on 06 May 2026
15:26 PM
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Railway recruitment
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