BPSC

BPSC 72nd CCE Prelims 2026 Details Released - Check Key Dates, Total Vacancy and Exam Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 May 2026
15:04 PM

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Summary
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the application schedule for the 72nd Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) 2026.
Candidates who qualify in the prelims will move forward to subsequent stages of the recruitment process.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the application schedule for the 72nd Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) 2026. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1,230 vacancies across various departments of the Bihar government.

As per the official announcement, the online application process will commence on May 7, 2026. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply through the commission’s official portal, BPSC official website. The last date for submission of application forms has been set as May 31, 2026.

The commission has notified that the selection process will be conducted through the Combined Competitive Examination, which begins with the preliminary stage. Candidates who qualify in the prelims will move forward to subsequent stages of the recruitment process.

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According to the commission, the BPSC 72nd CCE Preliminary Examination is expected to be held in July 2026. However, the exact examination date, along with details regarding admit cards and examination centres, will be announced separately on the official website in due course.

Applicants are advised to carefully review the eligibility criteria and complete the application process within the stipulated timeline. They are also encouraged to regularly check the official website for updates and further announcements related to the examination process.

Last updated on 06 May 2026
15:06 PM
BPSC Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Recruitment exam schedule
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