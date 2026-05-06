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Mumbai University Begins UG Admission 2026 Registration Today; First Merit List Date Announced

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 May 2026
15:02 PM

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Summary
The last date to submit applications for first-year non-professional degree programmes is May 21, 2026 (till 1 pm)
In line with the NEP, the university will offer multiple academic pathways, including three-year UG courses, four-year honours programmes with a research component, and five-year integrated UG-PG courses

The University of Mumbai has started the registration process for undergraduate (UG) admissions 2026 from May 6 at 11 am. Eligible candidates can apply through the university’s official admission portal.

The last date to submit applications for first-year non-professional degree programmes is May 21, 2026 (till 1 pm).

In line with the National Education Policy, the university will offer multiple academic pathways, including three-year UG courses, four-year honours programmes with a research component, and five-year integrated UG-PG courses.

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MU UG Admission 2026: Important Dates

  • Pre-admission registration: May 6 – May 21 (till 1:00 pm)
  • College-level form submission (online/offline): May 6 – May 21 (till 1:00 pm)
  • First merit list: May 26 (11:00 am)
  • Document verification & fee payment (1st list): May 27 – May 29 (till 3:00 pm)
  • Second merit list: May 30 (7:00 pm)
  • Document verification & fee payment (2nd list): June 1 – June 3 (till 3:00 pm)
  • Third merit list: June 4 (7:00 pm)
  • Document verification & fee payment (3rd list): June 5 – June 9
  • Commencement of classes/orientation: June 13, 2026

The university has made it mandatory for students to complete both pre-admission online registration and college-level form submission within the deadline to be considered for merit lists.

Candidates are advised to keep track of updates and ensure timely completion of all admission formalities to secure a seat in their preferred course and college.

Last updated on 06 May 2026
15:09 PM
merit list UG courses Mumbai University
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