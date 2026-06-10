Centre Grants Approval to Multiple Foreign Universities to Establish Campuses in India! Check List

Summary In a significant development for India's higher education sector, three internationally reputed universities—two from the United Kingdom and one from Australia—have received formal approval to establish campuses in the country. The Ministry of Education announced that the move is part of the government's broader effort to transform India into a global education destination in line with the vision outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

In a significant development for India's higher education sector, three internationally reputed universities—two from the United Kingdom and one from Australia—have received formal approval to establish campuses in the country. The Ministry of Education announced that the move is part of the government's broader effort to transform India into a global education destination in line with the vision outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The institutions granted Letters of Approval (LoAs) are the University of Bristol and the University of York in the United Kingdom, and the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Australia. While the two British universities will establish their campuses in Mumbai, the Australian institution will set up its new campus in Bengaluru.

The Letters of Approval were handed over by the Higher Education Secretary and University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Vineet Joshi in the presence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Senior representatives from the three universities attended the event, including Michelle Jones, Executive Dean and Director of the University of Bristol; Professor Charlie Jeffery, Vice-Chancellor of the University of York; and Professor Sarah Maddison, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Education and Student Experience) at the University of New South Wales. Officials from the British High Commission, Australian High Commission, and the British Council were also present.

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According to the Ministry of Education, the new campuses will offer programmes across a range of future-focused and interdisciplinary fields. These include artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data science, finance, entrepreneurship, creative industries, immersive arts, renewable energy, health, transport, and education technology. The initiative is expected to expand access to globally recognised academic programmes for students within India while strengthening international collaboration in higher education.

Speaking at the event, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the establishment of these campuses represents a major milestone in advancing the internationalisation agenda of NEP 2020. He noted that the universities have chosen to establish themselves in Mumbai and Bengaluru, two of India's leading centres for innovation, technology, entrepreneurship, and knowledge-driven growth. He described Bengaluru as one of the world's emerging technology capitals and highlighted the role of both cities in shaping the country's future-ready workforce.

The University of Bristol will launch its Mumbai Enterprise Campus, offering programmes in areas such as finance, data science, economics, business management, entrepreneurship, innovation, and immersive arts. The institution aims to bring its globally recognised academic and research strengths to Indian students through its new presence in the country.

The University of York will establish its first overseas campus in Mumbai. The proposed academic portfolio includes programmes in finance, business, economics, computer science with artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, creative industries, and management. The move marks a major step in the university's international expansion strategy.

Meanwhile, the University of New South Wales will establish UNSW Bengaluru, which is scheduled to begin operations in August at Manyata Business Park. The campus plans to offer courses in business, computer science, cybersecurity, renewable energy, health, transport, and education-related disciplines, creating opportunities for students seeking industry-oriented and globally benchmarked education.

The Ministry of Education stated that the approvals have been facilitated through UGC regulations that provide a transparent, streamlined, and time-bound framework for globally reputed institutions to establish campuses in India while maintaining academic autonomy and international standards. The framework is designed to encourage high-quality foreign institutions to contribute to India's rapidly evolving higher education ecosystem.

Officials believe that the arrival of these universities will create new academic opportunities for Indian students, reduce the need for overseas travel for quality education, and deepen educational partnerships between India, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

With the latest approvals, the total number of Letters of Approval issued to Foreign Higher Educational Institutions has risen to five. Earlier approvals were granted to the University of Southampton and the University of Liverpool. The University of Southampton has already commenced academic operations in India from the 2025-26 academic session.

The UGC has also issued 10 Letters of Intent to other globally recognised institutions from countries including the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and Italy that are exploring plans to establish campuses in India. In addition, institutions such as Deakin University, the University of Wollongong, and Queen's University Belfast have already begun operations at GIFT City in Gujarat.