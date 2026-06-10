What Is the TNEA Counselling 2026 Random Number? Tie-Breaker Number to Be Released Today

Summary Candidates who have successfully registered for the counselling process will be able to check their assigned random number through the official TNEA website According to the counselling schedule, the TNEA 2026 rank list will be published on June 29

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Chennai, is set to release the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) Counselling 2026 random number on June 10, 2026. Candidates who have successfully registered for the counselling process will be able to check their assigned random number through the official TNEA website.

The random number plays a crucial role in the admission process as it is used as one of the tie-breaking criteria when two or more candidates secure identical scores in the merit list.

TNEA Counselling Random Number 2026: Steps to Check

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Candidates can follow these steps to access their random number:

Visit the official TNEA website. Click on the “TNEA Counselling 2026 Random Number” link available on the homepage. Enter the required login credentials. Click on the submit button. The allotted random number will be displayed on the screen. Download and save the page for future reference. Take a printout for use during the counselling process.

According to the counselling schedule, the TNEA 2026 rank list will be published on June 29. Candidates who have concerns regarding their rank or application details will be able to raise grievances from June 30 to July 4 through the designated grievance redressal process.

The TNEA merit list is prepared based on marks obtained in the qualifying examination in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. The marks are normalised and reduced to a total of 200 marks, with Mathematics carrying 100 marks, Physics 50 marks and Chemistry 50 marks.

Based on these scores, candidates are assigned an overall rank. In cases where candidates obtain the same aggregate score, the authorities follow a prescribed tie-breaking procedure, in which the random number is one of the deciding factors.

Candidates are advised to check their random number promptly and keep a copy for future reference, as it may be required during the ranking and seat allotment process.