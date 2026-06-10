Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2026 Today; Scorecards to Be Available at predeledraj2026.com

Summary Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination will be able to check and download their scorecards online once the results are declared This year, admissions will be conducted for 25,970 seats available in various DElEd colleges across the state

The Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Course (BSTC) Pre Diploma in Elementary Education (Pre DElEd) Result 2026 will be announced today, June 10, at 3 PM on the official website, predeledraj2026.com. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination will be able to check and download their scorecards online once the results are declared.

The results will be released by Education Minister Madan Dilawar at the Jaipur Regional Centre of Vardhman Mahaveer Open University, the conducting body of the examination.

Candidates will be required to log in using their application number and date of birth to access their results.

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Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2026: Steps to Check

Candidates can follow these steps to download their scorecards:

Visit the official website at predeledraj2026.com.

Click on the “Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2026” link on the homepage.

Enter the application number and date of birth.

Click on the submit button.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

The counselling process for admission to Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) programmes will commence after the declaration of results. Qualified candidates will be eligible to participate in the admission process for teacher training institutions across Rajasthan.

This year, admissions will be conducted for 25,970 seats available in various DElEd colleges across the state. The detailed counselling schedule, including registration dates and seat allotment timelines, will be released separately on the official website.

Admissions will be granted based on candidates' ranks in the entrance examination and the subsequent counselling process.

The Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd 2026 examination was conducted on May 20 across the state. According to official data, a total of 6,05,242 applications were received, while 4,97,178 candidates appeared for the examination.

The test was conducted at 1,774 examination centres spread across 41 districts of Rajasthan.

Candidates must secure the prescribed minimum qualifying marks to be considered eligible for admission. They are advised to keep their login credentials ready and regularly visit the official website for updates regarding results, counselling registration, seat allotment and admission procedures.