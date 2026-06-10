RRB NTPC 2026 Admit Card Released for June 13 Exam; Know Shift Timings, Download Steps Here

Summary Candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official websites of their respective RRB regions using their registration number and date of birth or password The Phase 2 Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) for undergraduate-level posts is scheduled to be conducted from June 13 to June 20, 2026

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the NTPC Undergraduate (UG) Admit Card 2026 for candidates scheduled to appear in the June 13 examination. Candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official websites of their respective RRB regions using their registration number and date of birth or password.

The Phase 2 Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) for undergraduate-level posts is scheduled to be conducted from June 13 to June 20, 2026. The recruitment drive aims to fill 3,058 vacancies across various railway zones. According to official figures, around 63.27 lakh candidates have applied for the examination, making it one of the largest recruitment drives in the country.

RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

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Candidates can follow these steps to access their hall tickets:

Visit the official website of the respective RRB region.

Click on the RRB NTPC Undergraduate (CEN 07/2025) admit card link.

Enter the registration number and date of birth/password.

Complete the captcha verification.

Click on ‘Submit’.

Download and print the admit card for future reference.

Candidates who have forgotten their registration number can retrieve it through the registered email ID or mobile number used during the application process.

The RRB NTPC UG CBT 1 examination will be conducted in three shifts each day. Candidates are advised to report at the examination centre at least one hour before the reporting time mentioned on the admit card to ensure smooth completion of verification and security checks.

The CBT 1 examination will consist of 100 objective-type questions carrying a total of 100 marks. Questions will be asked from Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, and General Awareness.

Candidates will be allotted 90 minutes to complete the examination. The board has also reiterated that there will be negative marking, with one-third of a mark deducted for every incorrect answer.

With the admit cards now available, candidates appearing in the June 13 examination are advised to download their hall tickets without delay and carefully read all instructions issued by the RRB before the exam day.