Maharashtra Govt to Establish CET Student Facilitation Centres for Admission Guidance

Summary The Maharashtra government has announced the establishment of a network of Student Facilitation Centres across the state to assist students. According to the state government, a total of 40 CET Cell Student Facilitation Centres will be set up across Maharashtra's 36 districts.

The Maharashtra government has announced the establishment of a network of Student Facilitation Centres across the state to assist students with entrance examinations, admissions, scholarships, and career-related guidance. The initiative aims to make information and support services more accessible, particularly for students residing in rural and remote regions who often face challenges in obtaining admission-related assistance.

According to the state government, a total of 40 CET Cell Student Facilitation Centres will be set up across Maharashtra's 36 districts. Mumbai will have the highest number of centres, with three facilities planned in the city, while Pune and Nagpur will each have two centres. The remaining districts will have one centre each to ensure wider accessibility for students.

The government has stated that work on 26 of the proposed centres has already been completed, and these facilities will begin serving students from June 10. Several other centres are currently in the final stages of preparation, while the remaining facilities are expected to become operational in the coming weeks.

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The initiative has been introduced to simplify the admission process and provide reliable information to students preparing for higher education admissions. According to Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, the centres have been designed to reduce the need for students to travel to major cities for counselling, admission-related queries, and procedural guidance.

The centres will offer comprehensive assistance related to the Common Entrance Test (CET), the Centralised Admission Process (CAP), scholarship schemes, and various admission procedures followed by educational institutions in Maharashtra. Students will be able to access detailed information and guidance within their own districts, making the admission process more convenient and transparent.

In addition to supporting students directly, the facilitation centres will serve as coordination hubs between educational institutions, CET examination centres, and the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell. This integrated approach is expected to improve communication and streamline admission-related services across the state.

The centres will provide technical support and information related to CET Cell activities and CAP procedures. They will also assist students in resolving doubts, addressing grievances, and obtaining clarifications on admission-related issues. For pending complaints and unresolved matters, the centres will coordinate with relevant government offices and authorities to facilitate grievance redressal.

A major focus of the initiative is to help students make informed academic and career choices. The centres will guide students in selecting suitable courses, degree programmes, and educational institutions based on their interests, qualifications, and career aspirations. Students will also receive counselling regarding higher education opportunities, skill development pathways, internships, and employment prospects.

The establishment of these centres comes at a crucial time when thousands of students across Maharashtra are preparing for admissions through the state's entrance examination system. The Common Entrance Test serves as a gateway for admission to a wide range of undergraduate programmes in engineering, technology, pharmacy, and other professional disciplines offered by colleges across the state.

By decentralising admission-related services and bringing guidance closer to students, the Maharashtra government aims to create a more student-friendly admission ecosystem. The facilitation centres are expected to play an important role in helping aspirants navigate the complexities of entrance examinations, counselling processes, scholarships, and career planning while ensuring that students from every district have equal access to reliable information and support.