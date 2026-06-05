University of Liverpool Receives Approval to Establish Bengaluru Campus Under NEP 2020

Summary In a major boost to the internationalisation of higher education in India, the University of Liverpool has received formal approval from the Ministry of Education to establish its branch campus in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The move has been hailed as a significant milestone in the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which aims to encourage greater global participation in India's higher education ecosystem.

In a major boost to the internationalisation of higher education in India, the University of Liverpool has received formal approval from the Ministry of Education to establish its branch campus in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The move has been hailed as a significant milestone in the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which aims to encourage greater global participation in India's higher education ecosystem.

The Letter of Approval (LoA) was officially handed over on Thursday by Higher Education Secretary and Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), Vineet Joshi, to Professor Richard Grose. The event took place in the presence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper.

The ceremony was attended by several senior officials from both India and the United Kingdom, including Vikram Misri and Lindy Cameron, underscoring the significance of the development in strengthening educational and diplomatic ties between the two nations.

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According to the Ministry of Education, the approval represents another important step towards creating a globally connected higher education environment in India. The Bengaluru campus will initially offer undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in disciplines such as business management, computer science, game design, finance, and biomedical sciences. The university has also indicated plans to expand its academic portfolio by introducing additional programmes in the coming years.

The ministry stated that the establishment of the new campus aligns with the objectives of NEP 2020, which emphasises international academic collaboration, increased student mobility, and the presence of globally reputed institutions within India. By enabling students to access international-quality education without leaving the country, the policy seeks to broaden educational opportunities and strengthen India's position as a global education destination.

The approval follows a year-long process after the University of Liverpool was granted a Letter of Intent (LoI) on May 26, 2025, in New Delhi under the UGC (Setting Up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India) Regulations, 2023. During this period, the university completed the required academic planning, infrastructure development, and regulatory compliance measures necessary for establishing its Indian campus.

Following a detailed assessment of the institution's preparedness and adherence to regulatory requirements, the UGC granted the final Letter of Approval, allowing the university to commence operations in Bengaluru.

The Ministry of Education noted that the arrival of internationally renowned institutions such as the University of Liverpool is expected to expand learning opportunities for Indian students, promote research and innovation partnerships, and foster stronger academic exchanges between India and the United Kingdom. Officials also highlighted that the initiative is likely to further enhance bilateral relations by creating new avenues for educational cooperation and knowledge sharing.

With the approval now in place, the University of Liverpool becomes one of the leading foreign universities to establish a physical presence in India, marking a significant chapter in the country's ongoing efforts to transform and globalise its higher education landscape under NEP 2020.