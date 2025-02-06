Central Bank of India

Central Bank of India ZBO 2025 Recruitment – Steps to Apply for 266 Openings

Our Correspondent
Posted on 06 Feb 2025
18:18 PM

File Image

Summary
The Central Bank of India has commenced the application process for the recruitment of Zone Based Officers (ZBO) for 2025. Eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official website, centralbankofindia.co.in, with the deadline set for February 9, 2025.

How to Apply for Central Bank of India ZBO Recruitment 2025

  1. Visit the official website at centralbankofindia.co.in
  2. Navigate to the ‘Current Vacancies’ section under the ‘Career with Us’ tab
  3. Click on ‘Recruitment of Zone Based Officer in Junior Management Grade Scale I’
  4. Register as a new user by clicking ‘Click here for New Registration’ and enter the aspirant’s basic details
  5. Log in using the registration number and password
  6. Complete the application form and upload necessary documents
  7. Pay the application fee and submit the form
  8. Download and save a copy for future reference
Vacancy Details

A total of 266 vacancies have been announced across multiple locations:

  • Ahmedabad – 123 posts
  • Chennai – 58 posts
  • Guwahati – 43 posts
  • Hyderabad – 42 posts
Eligibility Criteria

  • Applicants must hold a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification recognised by the Central Government, including an Integrated Dual Degree (IDD).
  • Candidates with professional qualifications such as Medical, Engineering, Chartered Accountancy, or Cost Accountancy are also eligible.
  • Age requirement: 21 to 32 years as of November 30, 2024 (that is, born between December 1, 1992, and November 30, 2003).

Application Fees

  • SC/ ST/ PWBD/ Women candidates: INR 175 + GST
  • All other candidates: INR 850 + GST Payment can be made through Debit/ Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards, or Mobile Wallets.
Selection Process

The recruitment process will involve two stages:

  • Written Examination: Comprising 120 questions worth 1 mark each, with a total duration of 80 minutes. The exam is tentatively scheduled for March 2025.
  • Interview: Carrying a weightage of 30%, while the Common Written Exam will hold 70%.
Last updated on 06 Feb 2025
18:19 PM
Central Bank of India Jobs
