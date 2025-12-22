ICSI CSEET June 2026 Registration Underway - Check Deadline, Exam Pattern and Schedule

Summary The registration process for the ICSI Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) June 2026 session is currently underway. Candidates aspiring to pursue the Company Secretary course can apply online through the official ICSI portal at smash.icsi.edu.

The registration process for the ICSI Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) June 2026 session is currently underway. Candidates aspiring to pursue the Company Secretary course can apply online through the official ICSI portal at smash.icsi.edu. The entrance test serves as the mandatory gateway for admission to the Executive Programme of the CS course.

According to the official timeline released by ICSI, the last date to complete registration for the CSEET June 2026 session is February 15. Following this, candidates will be able to submit the CSEET enrolment form without a late fee between March 1 and April 7. Enrolment with a late fee will be accepted from April 8 to April 20. The institute has fixed the CSEET registration fee at Rs 7,500, while candidates will be required to pay an examination fee of Rs 1,500 separately.

The CSEET June 2026 examination will be conducted in centre-based mode over four days, from June 1 to June 4. ICSI conducts the CSEET three times a year—in February, June, and October—to provide multiple entry opportunities for aspirants. The CSEET score will remain valid for a period of three years. In addition, all candidates will be required to complete the mandatory Student Induction Programme as part of the eligibility criteria for further progression in the course.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates who successfully clear the CSEET will be eligible to seek registration for the Executive Programme, which is followed by the Professional Programme. Progression through these stages also requires completion of prescribed training modules and fulfilment of membership requirements as laid down by the institute.

In terms of eligibility, candidates currently appearing in Class 12, those who have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination, as well as undergraduate students, can apply for the CSEET June 2026 session. ICSI has also highlighted that the Company Secretary qualification is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC) as being equivalent to a postgraduate degree.

The CSEET syllabus for the June 2026 session comprises four papers. Business Communication, Fundamentals of Accounting, and Economic and Business Environment will be conducted as subjective papers, each carrying 100 marks with a duration of three hours. The fourth paper, Business Laws and Management, will be conducted in OMR-based format for 100 marks with a two-hour duration. ICSI has informed candidates that the detailed syllabus and further examination-related guidelines will be published on the official website in due course.