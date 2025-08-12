Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2025 - Phase 1 Choice Filling Reopens; Check Revised Dates

NEET UG 2025

Summary
The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has reopened the option registration process for Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2025.
Eligible candidates can now complete their choice filling for the first phase of counselling through the official portal, cee.kerala.gov.in.

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has reopened the option registration process for Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2025, giving MBBS and BDS aspirants another opportunity to secure admission under the 85% state quota seats in medical and dental colleges across Kerala. Eligible candidates can now complete their choice filling for the first phase of counselling through the official portal, cee.kerala.gov.in, until 11.59 PM on August 15, 2025.

Along with registration, the facility for option deletion and re-arrangement of choices is also available for all eligible applicants. This applies both to students registering new options for the first time and to those who have already submitted their preferences but wish to modify or delete them before the deadline.

As per the revised schedule, the first phase provisional allotment list will be published on August 16, 2025, followed by the final allotment list on August 18, 2025. Candidates allotted seats will have to remit the fee mentioned in their allotment memo and report to their respective colleges for admission between August 19 and August 24, 2025 (4 PM). College authorities are required to approve and forward the list of admitted students to the CEE through the Online Admission Management System (OAMS) by 5 PM on August 24, 2025.

The CEE has emphasised that only candidates meeting the eligibility criteria will be able to participate in the process. Students are urged to complete their registration and choice modifications promptly to secure their chance for a seat in the Kerala MBBS/BDS admission process for 2025.

Read the official notice here.

