CBSE to Release CTET Exam City Slip 2026 Soon at ctet.nic.in; Admit Card Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 Jan 2026
15:03 PM

File Image

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CTET Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 shortly. Candidates who have registered for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) February 2026 will be able to download the city slip from the official website ctet.nic.in.

The exam city slip will inform candidates about the city in which their examination centre is located. While CBSE makes every effort to allot a centre in one of the cities chosen by the candidate during registration, the Board reserves the right to allot an exam centre in any city across India, if required.

The CTET admit card 2026 will be issued after the release of the city intimation slip. The admit card will contain detailed information such as the exact exam centre address, exam timings, reporting time, and important instructions.

According to the official schedule, the CTET February 2026 examination will be conducted on February 8, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts:

  • Paper II: Morning shift, 9:30 am to 12:00 noon
  • Paper I: Evening shift, 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm

CTET Exam City Slip 2026: steps to Download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the city intimation slip:

  1. Visit the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in
  2. Click on the “CTET Exam City Slip 2026” link available on the homepage
  3. Enter the required login credentials
  4. Click on Submit
  5. The city intimation slip will be displayed on the screen
  6. Download and take a printout for future reference

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official CTET website for the latest updates regarding the exam city slip and admit card release.

Last updated on 22 Jan 2026
15:03 PM
