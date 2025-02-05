CBSE Workshop on Student Mental Health Coming Up: How to Register

Summary The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced a workshop focusing on student mental health and well-being, scheduled for February 12, 2025. The registration link is available on its official website at cbse.gov.in.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced a workshop focusing on student mental health and well-being, scheduled for February 12, 2025. The registration link is available on its official website at cbse.gov.in.

How to Register for the Mental Health Workshop

Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in. Click on the workshop notice under the ‘Latest News’ section. Open the PDF file, where the Google Form link is provided. Click on the link and complete the application form. Submit the form and take a screenshot for reference.

The session is open to Principals, Counsellors, and Wellness Teachers from CBSE-affiliated schools within the Delhi/ NCR region. It will be conducted from 10AM. to 2PM at Venkateshwar International School, Sector 10, Dwarka, New Delhi – 110075. Attendees are required to arrive by 9.30AM for pre-workshop formalities.

This workshop will provide participants with practical strategies on how to identify mental health issues and provide necessary psychological support to students effectively.

The workshop will cover key aspects such as the significance of mental health, early identification of signs and symptoms of psychological distress, crisis intervention strategies, and hands-on support techniques.

Participation is limited and will be allotted on a first-come, first-served basis. Selected participants will receive a confirmation email.

Meanwhile, CBSE class 10 and 12 board examinations are set to commence on February 15, 2025.

The admit cards for these exams have been released and can be accessed via the CBSE official website.