DNB PDCET 2025

NBEMS Publishes DNB PDCET 2025 Counselling Round 2 Allotment List- Details Here

Posted on 05 Jun 2025
18:53 PM

Summary
Candidates can check the results for the second round of counselling for DNB post diploma through the NBEMS’s official website at counselling.nbe.edu.in
The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the results for the second round of counselling for the Natational Board of Post Diploma Centralised Entrance Test (DNB PDCET 2025) to fill the vacant seats for various post diploma DNB programmes. Candidates can check the results for the second round of counselling for DNB post diploma through the NBEMS’s official website at counselling.nbe.edu.in.

Candidates who have been selected in the merit list must join the allotted seat in the assigned college before June 15 up to 5 pm. It must be noted that registered candidates, who have accepted the allotment for DNB PDCET 2025 in the second and will not be allowed to seats, will be eligible to participate in the third round of counselling.

“The allotment of seat is purely provisional and subject to the fulfilment of eligibility criteria and production of prescribed credential in original at the time of joining the institute Allotted,” the NBEMS official notice reads.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 05 Jun 2025
18:53 PM
DNB PDCET 2025 NBEMS National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)
