Rajasthan BSTC Answer Key 2025 Expected Today at predeledraj2025.in- Details Here

Candidates who have appeared for Pre D.El.Ed examination can download the provisional key through the official website of Pre D.El.Ed at predeledraj2025.in According to the official schedule, the objection window will open today, June 5 and will close on June 9, 2025

The Vardhman Mahaveer Open University is expected to issue the Rajasthan BSTC Answer Key 2025 on June 5, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Pre D.El.Ed examination can download the provisional key through the official website of Pre D.El.Ed at predeledraj2025.in.

According to the official schedule, the objection window will open today, June 5 and will close on June 9, 2025. The final answer key will be released on June 12, 2025. The counselling process registration will begin on June 18 and will close on June 24, 2025. The first allotment list will be released on June 27, 2025

The written examination was held on June 1, 2025. The exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Rajasthan BSTC Answer Key 2025: Steps to download

Visit the official website of Pre D.El.Ed at predeledraj2025.in Click on Rajasthan BSTC Answer Key 2025 link will be displayed on the screen Enter the login details and click on submit The answer key will be displayed on the screen Check the answer key and download it Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference

